The Euphoria Cast Reunited At An Oscars Party

Elite Daily
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euphoria stars turned it out at the 2022 Vanity Fair...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

HOLAUSA

Best looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet

The 94th Academy Awards are finally here. The event, which airs tonight on ABC at 8 PM ET, will deliver the most prestigious awards to Hollywood. While the Oscars are the biggest night for the film industry, they’re also a glamorous night for fashion. Don’t miss the biggest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tri-City Herald

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 OscarsIt’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Zoe Saldaña stuns in pink at pre-Oscars party

Zoe Saldaña looked beautiful and stylish at a pre-Oscars event. The actress wore an outfit highlighting different shares of pink, made up of a top, a belt, some comfy-looking pants and heels. RELATED: Why Zoe Saldana’s former manager wanted her to change her real name:...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

How to Watch the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

After the winners are announced is when the real fun begins at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which will return bigger and better in 2022. Experience the red carpet exclusively on Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party: Live livestream, which will start immediately after the Academy Awards at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST. Watch live on VF.com and Twitter to see red-carpet arrivals, exclusive interviews, and all the best-dressed stars of the evening, with returning hosts Catt Sadler and Phoebe Robinson.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Inside the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Where Will Smith Headed Post-win

Click here to read the full article. Even the stars get starstruck at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars bash. “Look who’s over there,” said a giddy Billie Eilish, raising her eyebrows.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet The 20-year-old pop star — who can now add Oscar winner to her list of accomplishments, after taking home Best Original Song with brother Finneas for Bond’s “No Time to Die” — pointed discreetly toward Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star (and heartthrob) of Shonda...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Doja Cat Tweeted She's Quitting Music After A Tense Twitter Fight With Fans

Pop sensation Doja Cat alluded to quitting her music career this week after a falling out with fans. The drama all started when the 26-year-old singer and rapper was slated to perform at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay on March 22. After a powerful storm canceled the festival that also featured headliners MGK and Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat got into a back-and-forth with her South American fans online, and the exchange led to a pretty surprising proclamation. So, is Doja Cat really quitting music? Let’s get into everything that went down.
INTERNET
NME

Watch Beyoncé perform ‘Be Alive’ at the Oscars 2022

Beyoncé performed ‘Be Alive’, her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack, live at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) – watch it below now. The Oscars is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and is being presented by a host for the first time since 2017.
TENNIS
CinemaBlend

How Many Oscars Will Dune Win?

Dune is easily one of the most impressive cinematic spectacles of 2021. The Academy clearly agrees, having awarded the film with 10 nominations, including one in every single technical category, and most importantly in Best Picture. When big budget sci-fi epics receive that kind of attention, they almost never leave the ceremony empty handed. Or, in the case of Mad Max: Fury Road and Gravity, with a bucket of Oscars. So, which of Dune’s nominations will it win?
MOVIES

