Ohio Redistricting Commission running short on time for new legislative maps

Click here to read the full article. The Ohio Supreme Court for the third time rejected Republicans’ state legislative maps after finding Wednesday that they unconstitutionally favor Republicans over Democrats. The 4-3 ruling stated that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015 as a state constitutional amendment. Specifically, the GOP-backed plan has 26 districts where Democrats are favored by 3 percentage points or less, according to Cleveland.com. In the most competitive Republican-leaning district, meanwhile, the GOP is favored by 5 percentage points. Additionally, only four districts favor Republicans by fewer than ten percentage points. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joined...

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO