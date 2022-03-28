ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Redistricting Commission running short on time for new legislative maps

By The Statehouse News Bureau
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the deadline for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass a fourth set of legislative maps to satisfy the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he thinks the maps should be passed by midnight tonight....

NBC News

The Alabama Senate race is becoming a headache for Trump — again

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
POTUS
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
DETROIT, MI
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio redistricting panel charts course to 4th map proposal

**Related Video Above: Some election officials say normal primary is impossible after redistricting maps turned down again.** COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has decided to look for two independent mapmakers and a mediator to help come up with new district maps following the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of a third set of […]
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Ohio Supreme Court Rejects GOP’s Rigged Legislative Maps… For the Third Time

Click here to read the full article. The Ohio Supreme Court for the third time rejected Republicans’ state legislative maps after finding Wednesday that they unconstitutionally favor Republicans over Democrats. The 4-3 ruling stated that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015 as a state constitutional amendment. Specifically, the GOP-backed plan has 26 districts where Democrats are favored by 3 percentage points or less, according to Cleveland.com. In the most competitive Republican-leaning district, meanwhile, the GOP is favored by 5 percentage points. Additionally, only four districts favor Republicans by fewer than ten percentage points. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joined...
OHIO STATE
FourStates

Local senator weighs in on new MO redistrict map

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new map drawing districts for Missouri State Senate Districts has been released. A Judicial Redistricting Commission made changes based on population numbers from the 2020 census. Voters in Jasper County and Newton County would remain in the 32nd District, although Dade County would move out. McDonald County voters remain with the 29th District. But Barton County would join a new district to the east.
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

New congressional suit challenges redistricting map

A new lawsuit was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to challenge the congressional redistricting map in Ohio, restarting the legal battle for federal districts. This comes after the court said a new challenge would need to be filed on the topic of congressional redistricting because it said it did not maintain jurisdiction on the […] The post New congressional suit challenges redistricting map appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer submits signatures for reelection

Believe it or not, midterm elections are right around the corner, and Michigan voters are getting ready to choose their governor. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she and her Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist submitted their signatures needed to appear on the ballot for reelection in the 2022 gubernatorial election. The gov. reportedly collected double the require signatures from all counties in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

