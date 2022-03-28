ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

How to clean glass oven doors

By Emilia Benton
SFGate
SFGate
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyYfY_0esEMPAw00
You can clean your glass oven doors with Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner ($8) (Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images)

Most modern ovens today come with a self-cleaning function, but chances are you’ve run it a few times only to have an end result that still includes quite a bit of grime and streakiness left behind. Suffice it to say, cleaning an oven is a task that often inevitably requires a bit of elbow grease.

Fortunately, there are various effective methods, cleaning products, and tools available to help you get the job done efficiently. If your oven doors are in good shape, you can also check out our guide for cleaning oven racks .

How to clean glass oven doors

Cleaning glass oven doors involves cleaning both the outside and the outside. Unsurprisingly, cleaning the outside of glass oven doors is going to be the easiest, as there’s unlikely to be any food build-up there. You can use a mainstream glass cleaner like Windex , or something more natural like lemon juice or distilled white vinegar. Just spritz it all over the outside and wipe away with a microfiber cloth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ71C_0esEMPAw00
Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Amazon Basics amazon.com $13.35 Shop Now
  1. To clean the inside of your oven doors, you’ll want to come prepared with a heavy-duty cleaner, whether it’s homemade or pre-purchased.
  2. You’ll want to use microfiber cloths to wipe it down and wipe away gunk, but you’ll probably also need something sharp and durable (like a razor blade or a scraper ) to scrape off stubborn, caked-on gunk.
  3. From there, you can wipe the door down dry.

Best products to clean glass oven doors

Scrub Daddy Power Paste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAxuH_0esEMPAw00
Scrub Daddy PowerPaste All Purpose Cleaning Paste Kit - Natural Cleanser + Dye Free Scrub Mommy Scrub Daddy amazon.com $29.94 Shop Now

This natural cleaning paste is biodegradable, non-toxic and does not contain harsh chemicals. It works well with water and a scrubber or microfiber cloth to clean your oven door, in addition to other kitchen surfaces, pots, pans, and appliances. You can also use it to clean your bathroom.

Stardrops - The Pink Stuff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ff5k_0esEMPAw00
Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Stardrops amazon.com $9.99 Shop Now

This all-purpose cleaning paste and stain remover is a great option for cleaning your oven doors, pots and pans, bathroom surfaces and more. Made with vegan ingredients that are tough on grease and grime, this is a cleaning solution option that will get the job done.

Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWs4t_0esEMPAw00
Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner Goo Gone amazon.com $10.36 Shop Now

This fume-free, biodegradable oven cleaner is a safer alternative to harsh cleaners on the market. Its stay-in-place foam clings to the surfaces you spray it on and does all the work to loosen up grime before you’re ready to wipe it away clean.

Bar Keeper’s Friend Soft Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPFtj_0esEMPAw00
Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Premixed Formula Bar Keepers Friend amazon.com $11.50 Shop Now

This premixed soft cleanser uses a creamy formula that clings to surfaces to release the bond of stubborn grime. You can easily wipe it away with a scrubber or sponge before drying it with a microfiber cloth. This cleanser is also a great option for cleaning bathroom surfaces and floors.

Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven and Grill Cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029DmH_0esEMPAw00 Easy Off Heavy Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner Multi Easy Off amazon.com $4.47 Shop Now

Easy-Off is a mainstay you’ll find at most stores, though it has a reputation for being rather potent. If you want to avoid breathing in harsh chemicals, opt for this fume-free version, which is safe for self-cleaning ovens and cuts through tough and stubborn grease and spilled food.

How to clean a glass oven door with baking soda

As with many household cleaning tasks, there’s a DIY way you can clean your glass oven door with more natural ingredients. You’ll simply need boiling water, baking soda , and aluminum foil for this technique.

  1. To begin, pour the hot water all over the oven glass before sprinkling it with baking soda.
  2. Let it sit for 30 seconds before scrubbing it with a tinfoil ball for one to two minutes.
  3. Use a damp paper towel to wipe off any excess baking soda and then wipe any remaining streaks again with water.
  4. Wipe dry with a paper towel to reveal a sparkling and shining oven glass door.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovens#Cleaning Products#Glass Cleaner#Household Cleaning#Goo Gone Oven#Kinga Krzeminska
Well+Good

Oven Cleaning Hacks That Truly Work, According to an Expert

Although we may not always feel like full-fledged adults (and hey, many people never do!), it helps to have a well-stocked library of adulting techniques at your disposal. Think: Understanding all the different types of health insurance (oof, deductibles!), being able to do your taxes by yourself, and knowing how to clean everything in your home (because no, it’s not always apparent).
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
hunker.com

5 Ways to Use Dishwashing Tabs to Clean Your Home

Did you know that dishwashing tabs can do much more than clean dishes? You can use them to clean other places, spaces, and items in your home. Dishwashing tablets were designed to lift grease, battle hard water, and remove stains and grime from dishes, pans, glassware, and silverware (leaving them spotless), so why not use them to clean ​more​ things? Check out these five genius ways to use dishwasher pods to clean your home. (Finish Powerball tablets or Cascade Platinum pods both work great. Who knew that dishwater detergent had so much cleaning power?)
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
SHOPPING
Interesting Engineering

7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air

We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

We Tried 5 Methods for Cleaning an Oven — The Winner Was Surprisingly Effective and Even Kinda Fun

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the inside of the oven may be one of the most dreaded household chores of all time. I know I tend to put it off — because I don’t want to do it and I know that I can literally close the door on the problem. Of course, this only makes the job harder.
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

The 7 Best Dish Soaps for Getting All Your Kitchenware Clean

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even if you have a dishwasher in your kitchen, there are still some things that are better off hand-washed, such as sharp knives and nonstick cookware. In that case, you'll need dish soap and a little elbow grease to get the job done.
SHOPPING
CNET

Is Mold Growing in Your Washer? Here's How to Kill It

You use your washing machine on a regular basis to clean your clothes and towels, but if it's harboring mold and mildew, is your laundry truly getting clean? If you haven't cleaned your washing machine lately, it may have mold and mildew. And while it may not be visible, there are a few ways to tell if your washer is due for a scrub. For starters, if there's a sulfur smell in your clothes or laundry room, that's a sign that mold and mildew are growing. Fortunately, there are ways to kill the mold and prevent it from coming back.
HOME & GARDEN
LiveScience

Do air purifiers help with mold?

Do air purifiers help with mold? With an overall increase in respiratory diseases within the population, air purifiers might be seen as an effective solution to rid the air in your home of irritants and pollutants. But just how effective are they? And do air purifiers help with mold, damp and condensation?
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

How Often Should You Wash Your Bathroom Hand Towels? A Microbiologist and Cleaning Pro Weigh In

Upon quick thought, it’s easy to justify rarely washing your bathroom hand towels. After all, they tend to be far from food or dirt, and they're generally used to dry clean things, like a just-washed face or hand. Perhaps you're one to rationalize that “it’s just my germs, anyway,” if your hand towel isn't being shared. But, if you dig deeper, you’ll find that regardless of how many people use it and for which body parts, hand towels can most definitely be a breeding grounds for bacteria—and you should know some details about this when considering how often to wash hand towels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gin Lee

Spot cleaning carpets with shaving cream

Do you have stubborn stains on your carpet, or does your carpet just need to be freshened up? There's a trick to cleaning carpets that truly does work. Now, allow me to tell you how.
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
765
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy