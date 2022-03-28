How to clean glass oven doors
Most modern ovens today come with a self-cleaning function, but chances are you’ve run it a few times only to have an end result that still includes quite a bit of grime and streakiness left behind. Suffice it to say, cleaning an oven is a task that often inevitably requires a bit of elbow grease.
Fortunately, there are various effective methods, cleaning products, and tools available to help you get the job done efficiently. If your oven doors are in good shape, you can also check out our guide for cleaning oven racks .
How to clean glass oven doors
Cleaning glass oven doors involves cleaning both the outside and the outside. Unsurprisingly, cleaning the outside of glass oven doors is going to be the easiest, as there’s unlikely to be any food build-up there. You can use a mainstream glass cleaner like Windex , or something more natural like lemon juice or distilled white vinegar. Just spritz it all over the outside and wipe away with a microfiber cloth .Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Amazon Basics amazon.com $13.35 Shop Now
- To clean the inside of your oven doors, you’ll want to come prepared with a heavy-duty cleaner, whether it’s homemade or pre-purchased.
- You’ll want to use microfiber cloths to wipe it down and wipe away gunk, but you’ll probably also need something sharp and durable (like a razor blade or a scraper ) to scrape off stubborn, caked-on gunk.
- From there, you can wipe the door down dry.
Best products to clean glass oven doors
Scrub Daddy Power PasteScrub Daddy PowerPaste All Purpose Cleaning Paste Kit - Natural Cleanser + Dye Free Scrub Mommy Scrub Daddy amazon.com $29.94 Shop Now
This natural cleaning paste is biodegradable, non-toxic and does not contain harsh chemicals. It works well with water and a scrubber or microfiber cloth to clean your oven door, in addition to other kitchen surfaces, pots, pans, and appliances. You can also use it to clean your bathroom.
Stardrops - The Pink StuffStardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Stardrops amazon.com $9.99 Shop Now
This all-purpose cleaning paste and stain remover is a great option for cleaning your oven doors, pots and pans, bathroom surfaces and more. Made with vegan ingredients that are tough on grease and grime, this is a cleaning solution option that will get the job done.
Goo Gone Oven and Grill CleanerGoo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner Goo Gone amazon.com $10.36 Shop Now
This fume-free, biodegradable oven cleaner is a safer alternative to harsh cleaners on the market. Its stay-in-place foam clings to the surfaces you spray it on and does all the work to loosen up grime before you’re ready to wipe it away clean.
Bar Keeper’s Friend Soft CleanserBar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Premixed Formula Bar Keepers Friend amazon.com $11.50 Shop Now
This premixed soft cleanser uses a creamy formula that clings to surfaces to release the bond of stubborn grime. You can easily wipe it away with a scrubber or sponge before drying it with a microfiber cloth. This cleanser is also a great option for cleaning bathroom surfaces and floors.
Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven and Grill CleanerEasy Off Heavy Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner Multi Easy Off amazon.com $4.47 Shop Now
Easy-Off is a mainstay you’ll find at most stores, though it has a reputation for being rather potent. If you want to avoid breathing in harsh chemicals, opt for this fume-free version, which is safe for self-cleaning ovens and cuts through tough and stubborn grease and spilled food.
How to clean a glass oven door with baking soda
As with many household cleaning tasks, there’s a DIY way you can clean your glass oven door with more natural ingredients. You’ll simply need boiling water, baking soda , and aluminum foil for this technique.
- To begin, pour the hot water all over the oven glass before sprinkling it with baking soda.
- Let it sit for 30 seconds before scrubbing it with a tinfoil ball for one to two minutes.
- Use a damp paper towel to wipe off any excess baking soda and then wipe any remaining streaks again with water.
- Wipe dry with a paper towel to reveal a sparkling and shining oven glass door.
Comments / 0