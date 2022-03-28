You can clean your glass oven doors with Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner ($8) (Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images)

Most modern ovens today come with a self-cleaning function, but chances are you’ve run it a few times only to have an end result that still includes quite a bit of grime and streakiness left behind. Suffice it to say, cleaning an oven is a task that often inevitably requires a bit of elbow grease.

Fortunately, there are various effective methods, cleaning products, and tools available to help you get the job done efficiently. If your oven doors are in good shape, you can also check out our guide for cleaning oven racks .

How to clean glass oven doors

Cleaning glass oven doors involves cleaning both the outside and the outside. Unsurprisingly, cleaning the outside of glass oven doors is going to be the easiest, as there’s unlikely to be any food build-up there. You can use a mainstream glass cleaner like Windex , or something more natural like lemon juice or distilled white vinegar. Just spritz it all over the outside and wipe away with a microfiber cloth .

To clean the inside of your oven doors, you’ll want to come prepared with a heavy-duty cleaner, whether it’s homemade or pre-purchased. You’ll want to use microfiber cloths to wipe it down and wipe away gunk, but you’ll probably also need something sharp and durable (like a razor blade or a scraper ) to scrape off stubborn, caked-on gunk. From there, you can wipe the door down dry.

Best products to clean glass oven doors

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Amazon Basics amazon.com $13.35 Shop Now Scrub Daddy PowerPaste All Purpose Cleaning Paste Kit - Natural Cleanser + Dye Free Scrub Mommy Scrub Daddy amazon.com $29.94 Shop Now

This natural cleaning paste is biodegradable, non-toxic and does not contain harsh chemicals. It works well with water and a scrubber or microfiber cloth to clean your oven door, in addition to other kitchen surfaces, pots, pans, and appliances. You can also use it to clean your bathroom.

Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Stardrops amazon.com $9.99 Shop Now

This all-purpose cleaning paste and stain remover is a great option for cleaning your oven doors, pots and pans, bathroom surfaces and more. Made with vegan ingredients that are tough on grease and grime, this is a cleaning solution option that will get the job done.

Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner Goo Gone amazon.com $10.36 Shop Now

This fume-free, biodegradable oven cleaner is a safer alternative to harsh cleaners on the market. Its stay-in-place foam clings to the surfaces you spray it on and does all the work to loosen up grime before you’re ready to wipe it away clean.



Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Premixed Formula Bar Keepers Friend amazon.com $11.50 Shop Now

This premixed soft cleanser uses a creamy formula that clings to surfaces to release the bond of stubborn grime. You can easily wipe it away with a scrubber or sponge before drying it with a microfiber cloth. This cleanser is also a great option for cleaning bathroom surfaces and floors.

Easy Off Heavy Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner Multi Easy Off amazon.com $4.47 Shop Now

Easy-Off is a mainstay you’ll find at most stores, though it has a reputation for being rather potent. If you want to avoid breathing in harsh chemicals, opt for this fume-free version, which is safe for self-cleaning ovens and cuts through tough and stubborn grease and spilled food.

How to clean a glass oven door with baking soda

As with many household cleaning tasks, there’s a DIY way you can clean your glass oven door with more natural ingredients. You’ll simply need boiling water, baking soda , and aluminum foil for this technique.