Harriton Grad Keeps Montco & Philadelphia Region Appraised of All Things Basketball, March Madness

Josh Verlin interviewing 7-foot-1 Isaiah Miranda, a Rhode Island native and rising star at the Phelps School in Malvern. Image via City of Basketball Love Facebook.

Josh Verlin, a Harriton High School graduate and editor-in-chief and President of the Board of Directors of City of Basketball Love, is keeping fans of hoops appraised of all things amateur basketball in the Philadelphia region and the surrounding area, writes Joseph Santoliquito for the Philly Voice.

Now that March is here (along with, of course, March Madness ) this is his time of year.

His website is the only one that covers and promotes the game at all levels except the NBA. He has managed to be everywhere from an East Stroudsburg-Penn hoops scrimmage taking place in October to documenting the growing number of schools and scouts who were checking out the prime high school talent in the area at St. Joe’s Prep in July.

“I love doing this,” said Verlin.

Verlin launched City of Basketball Love ten years ago and the site did well. However, an exhaustive schedule prompted him to shut the site down for six months, before relaunching it in 2019 shortly before the pandemic hit.

The restart has been a success, with the site reaching a healthy six-figure page view number in January, making it officially the best month since March 2018.