Marshall, TX

Marshall man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 6 years in prison

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
 18 hours ago

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The suspect charged in the ATV shooting that occurred in Marshall nearly four years ago has been found guilty of murder.

On Monday, according to Harrison County judicial records, Richard Blayne Anderson, 26, of Beckville, was found guilty of murder by the jury and sentenced to six years in prison. Under Texas law, he faced up to 99 years in prison.

Anderson was originally arrested and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Keith Carr on April 1, 2018, which occurred at a Marshall ATV park. He was found passed out by authorities in a truck near Carr’s body.

Keith Carr (Victim)

A witness reportedly told police that Anderson had allegedly assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend, which led Carr to confront him. When he did, Anderson shot him multiple times.

