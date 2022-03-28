ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Kushner is expected to appear before January 6 committee this week

By Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen
CNN
 18 hours ago
Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump, is expected to appear this week before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, according to two sources familiar with the...

