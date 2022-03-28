ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What experts? Whose advice? The “Delphi oracle” and “Moses tablets” in the management of the covid-19 health emergency in Italy.

By Dr Silvia Camporesi
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Italy declared the national state of emergency due to the covid outbreak on January 31st, 2020, the first country after China facing the SARS-cov-2 pandemic, before the WHO declared it a pandemic on March 11th, 2020, and even before the new coronavirus was given its name by the The International Committee...

socialsciences.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Italy Announces Plan to Eliminate COVID-19 Restrictions — Here's What's Changing

Italy will gradually phase out its COVID-19 restrictions, the government announced on Thursday, becoming the latest European destination to ditch pandemic-related measures. Starting May 1, its digital 'green pass' will no longer be required to access places like restaurants and public transportation, Reuters reported. The pass is currently issued to people who are fully vaccinated or who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 75,616 coronavirus cases on Friday, 146 deaths

ROME, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,616 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 81,811 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 146 from 182. Italy has registered 158,582 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich's ex-wife is 'hiding' in her £19m London mansion and 'living in fear' her £500M fortune may be next on UK's sanction list - after ex-husband's £3.2bn assets were frozen

The ex-wife of Roman Abramovich is said to be ‘living in fear’ that her estimated £500million fortune could be frozen if she is targeted by sanctions. Former Aeroflot air hostess Irina Abramovich, 54, is reported to be have been in hiding at one of her luxury UK homes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Mario Monti
Person
Moses
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RideApart

Honda Pulls The Covers Off The 2022 Genio In Indonesia

Scooters and small-displacement commuters are all the rage in Asia. Unlike the U.S. and Europe, most urban Asian cities are extremely congested. Narrow roads and hundreds of intersections take the place of sprawling highways and boulevards, and the mish mash of pedestrians, cars, and other road users is nothing short of organized chaos. As such, two-wheeled transport is really the most time and cost-effective way to get around.
CARS
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Delphi#Ictv
KEYT

Japanese PM to visit India to build Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official say Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to strengthen their partnership in view of China’s growing footprint in the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ties with China are expected to figure prominently in their discussions on Saturday. Japan has announced financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products. But India has refrained from taking sides and abstained from voting against Russia at the U.N. or criticizing President Vladimir Putin. India and Japan, along with the U.S. and Australia, are members of “the Quad” alliance that is grappling with China’s military maneuvering in the region.
WORLD
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
BBC

Morlais tidal project on Anglesey gets £31m EU funding

A major tidal project off Anglesey will benefit from £31m of funding in what is likely to be the last large grant from the EU's regional funding programme. Wales' Climate Change Minister Julie James confirmed the funding would be given to Menter Môn for the Morlais infrastructure project.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

The bidirectional relationship of obesity and labor market status - Findings from a German prospective panel study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Given the inconsistent findings regarding associations between obesity and unemployment, our analysis is one of the few that explores bidirectional changes in obesity and unemployment. In our prospective study, we address factors associated with the. a. transition into and transition out of obesity,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Vitamin A supplementation policy: A shift from universal to geographical targeted approach in India considered detrimental to health and nutritional status of under 5 years children

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Evolvement of Vitamin A supplementation (VAS) programme in India: Universal coverage of children 6"“59 months. Vitamin A is an essential fat-soluble micronutrient required for normal growth and development, maintenance of healthy mucosal membranes, reproductive health, immunity, and vision, especially for dark adaptation. Vitamin A deficiency (VAD) continues to be a major nutritional problem of public health concern in India, despite the implementation of a programme for vitamin A supplementation for over four decades. Although the incidence of clinical VAD in India has declined significantly over the period of time, the highest proportion of the world's VAD children still lives in India [1, 2]. The proportion of rural preschool children in India with Bitot's spots, an objective clinical sign of VAD is reported to be over 0.5%, making VAD a public health problem [3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13]. A similar pattern of prevalence of sub-clinical VAD (serum retinol â‰¤"‰0.70"‰Âµmol/L or â‰¤"‰20"‰Âµg/dL) is also observed and confirms VAD to be a severe public health problem (â‰¥"‰20%) in India [4,5,6,7,8,9, 11, 14] Table 1.
WORLD
Nature.com

Open access: Brazilian scientists denied waivers and discounts

University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil. University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil. University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil. You have full access to this article via your institution. A study comparing open-access versus paywalled publications finds less geographical diversity among authors...
WORLD
Nature.com

Comparative analysis of European residency programs: benchmarking and harmonizing ophthalmology training in Europe

This study aims to benchmark the training programs of European ophthalmology residents. An online survey, aimed at European ophthalmology residents in training and those within two years of completion, was sent through the national representatives of the European Society of Ophthalmology, Young Ophthalmologists section (SOE-YO). The study involved 214 subjects representing 36 of the 44 European countries offering ophthalmology training programs.
EUROPE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Financing a sustainable ocean economy

The original version of this Article contained an error in Box 2, in which the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust funding was written as (USD 75,000 in competitive grants per year). The correct value is USD 700,000. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy