What experts? Whose advice? The “Delphi oracle” and “Moses tablets” in the management of the covid-19 health emergency in Italy.

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Evolvement of Vitamin A supplementation (VAS) programme in India: Universal coverage of children 6"“59 months. Vitamin A is an essential fat-soluble micronutrient required for normal growth and development, maintenance of healthy mucosal membranes, reproductive health, immunity, and vision, especially for dark adaptation. Vitamin A deficiency (VAD) continues to be a major nutritional problem of public health concern in India, despite the implementation of a programme for vitamin A supplementation for over four decades. Although the incidence of clinical VAD in India has declined significantly over the period of time, the highest proportion of the world's VAD children still lives in India [1, 2]. The proportion of rural preschool children in India with Bitot's spots, an objective clinical sign of VAD is reported to be over 0.5%, making VAD a public health problem [3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13]. A similar pattern of prevalence of sub-clinical VAD (serum retinol â‰¤"‰0.70"‰Âµmol/L or â‰¤"‰20"‰Âµg/dL) is also observed and confirms VAD to be a severe public health problem (â‰¥"‰20%) in India [4,5,6,7,8,9, 11, 14] Table 1.
