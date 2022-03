Meet Pork Chop, Raggedy Ann and Cricket, this week’s Pets of the Week. Four-year-old Pork Chop is a laid-back, friendly “teddy bear” of a dog. At a recent mobile adoption event, Pork Chop enjoyed playing with all the toys (he tested out every single one in the toy box) and making lots of new friends with all the visitors who stopped by. He loved all the attention and would even put his head in people’s laps to ask for more petting. Pork Chop wants to find a home where he can get lots of mental enrichment, such as food puzzles and long walks. Pork Chop, No. A502156, would do best in a home without cats.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO