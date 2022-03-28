Reba McEntire: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Country Icon

An ageless Reba McEntire, backed by a band of all-star musicians, performed at the Oscars Sunday. She was there to sing the theme from the movie Four Good Days. And the song “Somehow You Do” was so on-brand for Reba. The song was about staring down obstacles and overcoming them. And it went brilliantly about a movie that told the story of a 32-year-old woman battling substance abuse with the help of her mother. Mila Kunis and Glenn Close starred in the movie.

