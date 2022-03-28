ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reba McEntire: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Country Icon

By Bobby Moore
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

She's been a country mainstream artist for more than 40 years, and is a vivid storyteller and, like many beloved country stars, a chronic over-sharer, so it's easy enough to assume that...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Among Performers for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27). The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Reba McEntire Performs ‘Somehow You Do’ From ‘Four Good Days’ at 2022 Oscars

An ageless Reba McEntire, backed by a band of all-star musicians, performed at the Oscars Sunday. She was there to sing the theme from the movie Four Good Days. And the song “Somehow You Do” was so on-brand for Reba. The song was about staring down obstacles and overcoming them. And it went brilliantly about a movie that told the story of a 32-year-old woman battling substance abuse with the help of her mother. Mila Kunis and Glenn Close starred in the movie.
TENNIS
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Reba Mcentire
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum Pays Tribute To His Musical Hero, George Strait, With Cover Of “Carrying Your Love With Me”

Parker McCollum is tipping his cap to his musical hero and fellow Texas native, George Strait, on a cover of The King’s classic “Carrying Your Love With Me”. The song was originally written by Steve Bogard and Jeff Stevens, and included as the second single and title track from his 1997 album of the same name, eventually peaking at #1 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart later that year.
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy