For the last four decades, Rockland High has had only two people assume the title of athletic director. Dan Kimball is ready to become the third. The significance of stepping into his new role as Rockland’s athletic director isn’t lost on the 30-year-old Kimball as he takes over for Gary Graziano, who is retiring and has held the position since 2004 following a more than 20-year stint in which Bob Fisher was in charge.

ROCKLAND, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO