ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

City of Manitowoc Releases Summer Fun Guide

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Manitowoc has released a guide to help residents and visitors find all the fun activities the Clipper City...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
INDIANA STATE
FOX2now.com

Innsbrook residents have their pick of fun summer camps!

ST. LOUIS – Summer camps are the best part of being a kid. Those living or staying at Innsbrook Resort will be able to pick from several camps like fishing, horseback riding, nerf wars, magic camp and more. Chelsea stopped by and found some new friends to hang out...
INNSBROOK, MO
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Summer Camp Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parent, it's not too early to start thinking summer camps and we're on your side helping you find the best one to fit your child. Columbus Mom founder Amy Onifer discusses" Columbus Summer Camps Guide" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox47News

The Best Inflatable Truck Bed Pools For Making Your Summer More Fun

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Have you ever wanted to take your pool with you on a hot summer...
CARS
KRQE News 13

Fun, educational camps for kids and teens this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer break coming up parents might be looking for activities for their kids to do this summer. The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History will be having camps for kids all summer long. The “Science is Everywhere,” summer camps are fun and educational week-long, in-person camps. The camps run May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guide#Lincoln Park Zoo#Swimming Lessons#Art Classes#Adult Sports Leagues#Manitowoc Org Summerfun
ABC4

Ogden kicks off ‘First Friday Art Stroll’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden will be having its “First Friday Art Stroll” this Friday, April 1 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. On the first Friday of each month, Ogden City Arts puts on a community art show exhibit around the city Activity locations will take place from Union Station, up Historic 25th Street, […]
OGDEN, UT
GazetteXtra

Janesville to open 2022 Tour of America's Dairyland series with Town Square Gran Prix bike races June 16

JANESVILLE The Tour of America’s Dairyland bicycle races are set to return to downtown Janesville on June 16, but Janesville’s Town Square Gran Prix will revert to being a one-day event. Paul Murphy, a local organizer for Janesville’s leg of the pro-am race series, said the tour selected downtown Janesville to host the kickoff of the major-circuit bicycle road race series. ...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy