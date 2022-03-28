ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Dominates the 94th Academy Awards With Six Wins

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCODA wins the top prize while Dune leads the night with most wins. The 94th Academy Awards finally happened last night. While everyone is talking about the controversial altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock that happened in the middle of the ceremony, it was still a great night for some...

epicstream.com

