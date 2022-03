Chadron High alum Will Pope has been named the head boys basketball coach at Papillion-LaVista High School. The announcement was made in a press release from the school. Monarch Athletic Director Jason Ryan said, “Will has a variety of experiences to prepare him for this opportunity. He’s been an integral part of Omaha Skutt’s success over the past five seasons and we are excited about the future of Monarch basketball under his leadership.”

