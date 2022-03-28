ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT on the doorstep of the World Cup after win vs Panama

By Larry Hawley
 18 hours ago

ORLANDO – While they didn’t officially clinch a spot in the greatest soccer tournament in the world, the United States men’s national team is just about there.

Thanks to their 5-0 win over Panama on Sunday, the team only needs to be competitive in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match at Costa Rica on Wednesday to lock up their spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. As long as the United States doesn’t lose by six goals in the match, they’ll be in.

While a loss would tie them in the standings with Costa Rica with 25 points, the US holds a +13 goal differential compared to just +3 for the hosts. Hence the need for Costa Rica to win by six goals to get their spot in the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic’s hat trick was the key to the lopsided victory over Panama at Exploria Stadium that puts the US on the brink of qualification. He struck for two penalty kick scores in the first half around goals by Paul Arriola (23rd minute) and Jesús Ferreira (27th minute) that put the national team up 4-0 at the break.

Pulisic finished the scoring with his third goal in the 65th minute with the USMNT just barely missing the clean sheet as Aníbal Godoy scored in the 86th minute to get Panama on the board.

Should the team take care of business on Wednesday, they’ll be off to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. During qualifications for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the United States went 3-4-3 and missed the tournament for the first time since 1986.

