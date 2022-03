Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University — and address the class of 2022. The ceremony will be held on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, where Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and speak to the graduates. The event will also celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 — whose graduations were affected by the pandemic — at a ceremony later that evening. “Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,” NYU’s president Andrew Hamilton said in...

COLLEGES ・ 22 HOURS AGO