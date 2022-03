There is a spectacular correlation that exists between cinema and the concept of the multiverse. The latter poses the idea that there isn’t only one reality, but instead an infinite number of them – each of which are unique. It suggests not just that everything is possible, but that everything is real. As an extension of this, one could say that every film ever made isn’t just a fiction, but instead a depiction of events taking place in an alternate universe. Going to a theater, you aren’t watching a screen; you’re gazing through a window.

