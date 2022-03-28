ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Liszewski will lead Highland Health Care

 22 hours ago
Liszewski (Highland Health Care Center)

HIGHLAND — Highland Health Care Center has named Katie Liszewski, MHA, as its new executive director.

The 128-bed skilled nursing facility provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, memory care and respite care.

Liszewski has worked in the skilled nursing industry for more than 13 years, most recently as the administrator of Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, a 68-bed skilled nursing facility. Previously she was the area rehabilitation manager at Town & Country Rehab in Southern Illinois, and also was Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for AW Healthcare in Maryville.

“I was first exposed to skilled nursing and geriatrics when I was very young,” Liszewski said. “My mother was a member of the Edwardsville Garden Club, and they would have frequent volunteer events at the Madison County Sheltered Care Home. I loved helping out and being a surrogate granddaughter to their residents. I knew I wanted to be in healthcare, and went into occupational therapy and home care before moving into skilled nursing.

“My favorite thing about working in skilled nursing is, hands down, the relationships you build with the residents and staff,” she added. “I have several ‘adopted’ grandparents, aunts, and uncles here already. I love being able to be a shoulder to lean on and provide leadership.”

A resident of Edwardsville, Liszewski attended Lindenwood University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management and a master’s degree in healthcare administration with a focus on health/health care administration/management. As a dog and cat owner, she frequently foster for Partners for Pets in St. Jacob.

For more on Highland Health Care contact Jennifer Cross at 618-654-2368 or visit www.highland-hcc.com .

