Charlotte’s Web has a new friend coming to the barnyard. Luke Matheny, the director at the helm of Apple TV+’s children’s mystery show Ghostwriter, will be picking up a pen (or a web) and getting to work. He’ll serve the new HBO Max series as head writer and executive producer. Eying a release to both the streaming service and Cartoon Network in 2024, the series will begin production next month. Charlotte’s Web will get to work under Sesame Workshop and WarnerMedia Kids & Family, a partnership that has found mega-success with pieces including Sesame Street Mecha Builders and The Nutcracker.

7 DAYS AGO