Local teams reflect on a year of growth for girls varsity wrestling

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eonai_0esEHFlx00

REGION — The 2021-22 winter season is now officially in the books and fans are looking back on one sport in particular that exhibited spectacular growth on the local high school scene.

Honesdale, Western Wayne and Wallenpaupack Area all sponsored girls wrestling teams this year, each of which enjoyed solid success in its debut campaign.

There are now about 40 Pennsylvania districts which offer programs at either the junior high or varsity levels. According to the PIAA, once that number reaches 100, the sport will be upgraded from “emerging” to fully sanctioned.

“I think girls wrestling took some very significant steps this year,” said longtime Honesdale head coach Ryan Chulada.

“It’s frustrating that it has still not been fully sanctioned at the state level. However, I think a lot of momentum is building behind girls wrestling and it will become a fully recognized PIAA sport in the near future.”

Steve Krushnowski, who’s been at the helm of Paupack’s varsity wrestling program for more than two decades, agrees whole-heartedly.

“Girls wrestling is definitely going in the right direction,” he said. “We only had one girl this year at the varsity level, but our junior high team boasts nine young ladies. No doubt they will continue to grow the sport for the future here at Paupack.”

Longtime Western Wayne assistant Kevin Roginski stepped in as head coach this winter when Scott Rush took a leave of absence to deal with health issues.

And, Roginski was thrilled to play a part in the emergence of girls wrestling this year.

“Look out!” he exclaimed. “Girls wrestling is awesome and only going to get bigger and better. I was honored and privileged to coach these fine young ladies. The sport is awesome and it’s only going to get bigger and better as time goes on.”

Red & Black Attack

Honesdale has been all-in on girls wrestling for quite some time now.

Student-athletes like Trinity Costa and Corrine Wohlmaker blazed the path that this current crop of Hornets is following.

Now, under the direction of coaches Kim Lawson and Chris Carroll, the Red & Black are reflecting on a debut season that featured both individual and team success.

“I am incredibly impressed with how well our first season went and how hard our girls worked,” Coach Lawson said. “The growth they all experienced and the dedication to the sport is beyond impressive.

“They really took a huge leap of faith with us and I hope they realize the impact they have made for girls that will follow in their footsteps.”

Coach Carroll concurs.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the effort we saw these girls put in all season,” he said.

“The most notable impression that I have from the season was the overall interest and excitement shown by athletes, coaches, parents and fans.

“I definitely see girls wrestling being sanctioned sometime in the next few years. The sport is growing exponentially and it’s so exciting that Honesdale is a part of it.”

While there is currently no officially sanctioned district tournament, the Hornets dominated a round robin event featuring Lackawanna League teams at DV.

Led by individual champions Rachele Chee, Roz Mikulak and Jaidyn Mikulak, Honesdale finished first in the overall standings. That performance catapulted the local lasses into the Eastern Regional tourney, which was held at Parkland on March 6.

There, Jaidyn Mikulak emerged as the Hornets’ lone champion. Just a freshman, Mikulak needed only 45 seconds to pin Tijonae Coke of Pocono Mountain West in the 235-pound finals.

Central Dauphin hosted this year’s state tournament on March 13. More than 300 wrestlers from 107 schools competed. And while none of the Hornets managed a medal, Honesdale coaches are thrilled with the season’s accomplishments.

“I think our girls program was a great success,” Coach Chulada said. “We ended the year with nine girls on the varsity team. I hope other schools in our area commit to girls wrestling and help it grow.”

For her part, Coach Lawson couldn’t be happier with the giant strides girls wrestling has taken this year.

“I think the girls realize that they are a part of something really special and have not taken any of it for granted,” she said. “They are truly building each other up while building girls wrestling in the state.”

Paupack Progress

Wallenpaupack Area had a large junior high team this year, but just one wrestler on its varsity roster.

That one girl, though, made her presence felt at every level of competition. Sara Shook is a talented, hard-working sophomore who amassed big numbers during the 2021-22 regular season.

Shook headed into the post season with a dazzling 19-1 record. Sara’s only loss of the year came via a 7-4 decision in the semifinals of the Coal Cracker Invitational back in December.

From there, Shook traveled to Parkland for the Eastern Regional tourney and promptly dominated her bracket. She went undefeated with two pins and a decision en route to the 136-pound title.

This set the stage for an equally impressive run at states. Shook suffered an early upset, but the fought her way back through the consolation bracket to earn a fourth place medal.

“Central Dauphin absolutely knocked it out of the park when hosting states,” Coach Krushnowski said. “Sara became our first girls regional champion in school history. And, she’s also our first girl to place at states.

“I’m very proud of Sara and so excited to see what the future holds for girls wrestling here at Paupack and across the state.”

On the Podium

Western Wayne consistently trotted out one of the area’s deepest and most experienced line-ups at the varsity level this winter.

The Wildcats were led by Tommi Vizcaino and Lexi DeSiato, each of whom made headlines throughout the season.

Vizcaino is a junior who went 12-4 at 113 and 120 in Lackawanna League action. Tommi then powered her way to a silver medal at Eastern Regionals. She closed out a stellar campaign by placing fifth place at states while wrestling at 112 pounds.

DeSiato is a sophomore who posted a 9-5 regular season record against girls, then added three more wins versus the boys.

Lexi earned a sixth place finish at the District Two Class AA tourney, then added a fifth place showing at the girls regional event. She wound up the year with a solid 2-2 showing at states.

“Girls wreslting is so exciting to watch and be a part of,” said Coach Roginski. “The caliber and the toughness of wreslting and movements the girls bring is astonishing.

“Our kids really bought into our team culture and philosophy, which is to be mean and nasty. They work hard every day and that really showed all season long.”

Times Leader

H.S. Boys Basketball: WVC coaches pick divisional all-stars

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball coaches selected their divisional all-stars recently. The Dallas backcourt of seniors Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito were selected as co-MVPs of Division 1. Holy Redeemer senior guard Justice Shoats was chosen the Division 2 MVP.
DALLAS, PA
