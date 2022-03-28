ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Oscar 2022 Winners You Should See First (If You Don’t Really Watch Movies)

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 20 hours ago

For people who don’t regularly watch movies, the yearly Oscar awards can provide a handy list of which films to bother to seek out. And, while the 94th Academy Awards were more or less overshadowed by a slap-related incident on Sunday night, nonetheless, the 2022 Oscars honored a number of worthy films that TV lovers should seek out, if and when they have the time.

Think of it this way: If you can devote over an hour every week to The Roy Family on Succession , you can surely spare a few hours for the crowning achievements in cinema in 2021. But, of course, we’re all busy people, there are a lot of awards categories, and a lot of these movies are quite long. No judgment, no pressure . We get it.

Now you’re faced with options: Should you devote two hours to the Best Picture winner, CODA ? (Yes.) What about three hours to the Best International Feature from Japan, Drive My Car ? (Also yes, but take it in installments if you must.) Decider is here to help you cut through the noise, so read on for an Oscars 2022 winners guide to find out which movies won and why, and which of the winners you should actually seek out — all of which are listed in order of priority based upon their “must-see” status, and all of which also include a direct link of where they are streaming.

1: 'CODA' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Z3HE_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay Why it won: For many months leading up to the Oscars, pundits predicted Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog would take home Best Picture. Then, a week before Hollywood’s biggest night, CODA—the feel-good coming-of-age movie about a hearing girl and her all-Deaf family—appeared as the front-runner. Some critics who found the film
cheesy and formulaic weren’t happy, but it seems after yet another year of doom and gloom, the Academy members were drawn to a movie that made them happy. As CODA director Sian Heder told Decider when the movie was released on Apple TV+ in August: “We’ve just been through a really hard year and a half as a human race. I think everybody is longing to see a movie that’s about connection and family.” Why you should watch: Don’t listen to the haters—just because CODA is a “feel-good movie” doesn’t mean it’s not also a great movie. It’s a sincere, emotional, unabashedly uplifting tale that is guaranteed to make your whole family cry. Oscar-winners Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin—the only two Deaf actors to ever win an Academy Award—deliver warm, heartfelt, and genuine performances that will make you fall in love with their crazy on-screen family. And, as a bonus, CODA‘s run time is under two hours, and it’s streaming free on
Apple TV+ . 2: 'West Side Story' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxYBh_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) Why it won: The Best Supporting Actress category was, as it usually is, stacked this year, with stand-out performances from Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard). But only one nominee—DeBose—quite literally
melted her shoes from dancing so vigorously as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s masterful remake of the Broadway musical West Side Story. Anita is arguably the best role in the show—Rita Moreno also won the Oscar for playing her in the 1961 film—and DeBose’s performance was magnetic. She earned this statue. Why you should watch: Like almost everyone, my immediate reaction to the words “Steven Spielberg West Side Story remake” was not favorable. Then I watched the movie, and I did a complete 180. Leonard Bernstein’s iconic score sounds better than ever on these new recordings, the dancing is absolutely off the charts, and the performances will sweep you up in this timeless tale of love and tragedy. Musical theater nerds will be obsessing over it for years to come. Trust me, you want to watch it.
3: 'Summer of Soul' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZD4N2_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Documentary Feature Why it won: While the Riz Ahmed-produced animated documentary Flee had some momentum, Summer of Soul, like CODA, appealed to the Academy’s sense of joy. This movie is a celebration of Black joy, and it’s a blast to watch. It’s a shame that Questlove’s heartfelt speech was overshadowed by the slap heard ’round Hollywood, but you can catch it on
YouTube here . Why you should watch: If you consider yourself a lover of ’60s music, then this fantastic, uplifting documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival is required viewing. Director Ahmir “ Questlove ” Thompson, best known as the frontman of the hip hop band the Roots, corrects a vital gap in music history by sifting through hours of archival footage from a six-week musical festival in Central Harlem, featuring performances from Stevie Wonder, The 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, and many more. Questlove not only unearths this great footage, but he drives home just how vital these Black artists were to the community in Harlem. 4: 'Encanto' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2BLK_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Animated Feature Why it won: If you’re talking to anyone under 14, Encanto is arguably the movie of the year. With the momentum it’s currently got with Hollywood’s children, it’s hard to imagine this Disney movie about a super-powered family who lives in the mystical mountains of Colombia would not win. Why you should watch: If you have kids, you’ve no doubt already seen Encanto more times than you’d like to admit. If you don’t have kids, go ahead and give it a watch, especially if you’re a Lin-Manuel Miranda fan. It’s not a must-watch, but it’s perfectly pleasant, the soundtrack is wonderful, and it will no doubt be in the pop culture conversation for years to come. After all, we’re still talking about Bruno. 5: 'Dune' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AU3q_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Original Score Why it won: Despite the fact that director Denis Villeneuve didn’t get a Best Director nomination, Dune ended up sweeping the technical categories at the Oscars—perhaps to make up for the fact that Villeneuve was snubbed. But no one can deny that Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic sci-fi novel was a gorgeous, cinematic achievement. Why you should watch: You probably don’t need me to tell you to watch Dune, considering it was the only Best Picture nomination to be a smash hit at the box office and on HBO Max. But even though it was best seen on the big screen, it’s still worth watching at home, especially with the promise of Dune Part 2 on the horizon. You might just want to read a Wikipedia summary first. 6: 'King Richard' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRLlR_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Actor (Will Smith) Why it won: Will Smith, who is 53, has been trying for the Oscar for many years now. Up until about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, most everyone would have agreed that Smith was a widely beloved and respected actor in Hollywood whose Oscar was overdue, and King Richard was certainly one of his best performances in years. Of course, the votes were cast before The Slap . Why you should watch: While it’s now impossible to separate Will Smith’s Oscar-winning performance in King Richard from the controversy of him slapping Chris Rock on live TV, this biopic about Richard Williams is worth a watch. Williams is a somewhat unusual subject for a biopic—he’s not a world-class athlete, he’s a world-class athlete’s dad. But despite my initial skepticism, I was won over by the gripping tale of how Williams, through persistence and what feels like a little bit of magic, managed to pull his family out of poverty by betting it all on his two daughters—Venus and Serena. 7: 'The Power of the Dog' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H92x1_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Director Why it won: Despite all the early hype and the 11 nominations, in the end, this brooding Netflix western about cowboys and their feelings went home with just one win. Director Jane Campion, who is the only woman to ever be nominated for Best Director twice, definitely earned this win with her sweeping, meticulous directing in The Power of the Dog, which brings to life Thomas Savage’s semi-autobiographical novel about growing up on a Montana ranch in 1925. (I think she deserved Best Adapted Screenplay, too, but whatever.) Why you should watch: If you lose yourself in the vibes of this movie, and make sure you’re paying attention at the end, then you will see this for the brilliant masterpiece that is. The last 15 minutes takes the film from an exquisite, quiet character study in masculinity to a dark, twisted thriller. Don’t miss it. That said, if you can catch it on the big screen, do—the movie loses much of its splendor on streaming. 8: 'Drive My Car' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajpzB_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best International Feature Film Why it won: Given that Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s quiet masterpiece was the only film nominated in the international category that was also nominated for Best Picture, it’s clear it was an Academy favorite. And for good reason—this story about a Japanese theatre director grieving the sudden death of his wife is a moving portrait of human suffering. Why you should watch: Don’t let the runtime or subtitles scare you away because Drive My Car is worth the effort. It’s a simply gorgeous deep dive into grief, and what it means to be the one who keeps living. It’s a long, slow build, so you may want to watch it in installments—you will be rewarded for your time and patience, trust me. 9: 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHS5R_0esEHD0V00 Oscar wins: Best Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling Why it won: The Academy can never seem to resist an actor’s “transformation” via an expert make-up job, and Chastain was essentially unrecognizable as Tammy Faye Bakker in this biopic about the infamous televangelist and her convicted fraud artist husband, Jim (played by Andrew Garfield). Critics didn’t love the film, but most agreed Chastain’s performance was a highlight. And hey, she was wearing a lot of make-up. Why you should watch: Actually, you can probably skip this one. Most critics agreed that the movie was only “meh,” and the film like won’t be stay in the pop culture conversation beyond this awards season. If you’re looking for a great Chastain performance, you can always watch her in a different Oscar-winner, Zero Dark Thirty.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: “I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong”

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Dallas Observer

No One Watches the Oscars Any More, Because Where the Hell Do You Watch the Oscars?

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards are a pale imitation of the show they once were. The days of an exciting host like Bob Hope or Billy Crystal delighting moviegoers of every generation are now faded memories. Heck, we’d be lucky enough to even have a host. Recent ceremonies have gone completely hostless. In 2018, the Oscars briefly hired Kevin Hart for the 2019 hosting gig, but he dropped out after homophobic comments he made earlier within his career resurfaced and inspired a wave of controversy.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
KXLY

The 25 worst Best Picture nominees in Oscar history

Each year, cinema aficionados wait with bated breath for the Academy Awards, a ceremony that upholds the tradition of honoring the year’s best films—in concept, at least. In reality, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t always get it right when it comes to nominations and awards alike. That’s especially true in retrospect, with previous nominees and winners showing their age over time. What was once considered classic may now seem relatively subpar, or at the very least, insignificant.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Steven Spielberg
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Oscars 2022: A list of the Academy Awards nominees

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. (Here’s your guide on what channel the Oscars is on for those tuning in by TV, as well as where you can stream the Oscars and the nominated movies online this weekend.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Musical Theater#Coda
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Where to watch Best Picture nominees

Every year, the best movies from the previous calendar year are celebrated and honored at the Academy Awards ceremony. Often referred to as the Oscars, this awards ceremony is the biggest one in the industry, and movie buffs from around the world will tune in to see which movies, actors, actresses, directors, and more will be named the best of the best.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Predicting This Year’s Oscar Winners Using Just Math

The preferential ballot is many things to Oscar viewers. To the Academy itself, it’s a fairer way to build consensus around a best picture winner (but not the other 22 categories). To awards-watchers, it’s a source of consternation when they dislike a winner (say, Green Book over Roma). To the casual fans, it’s a term they may not have even heard of. To me? The preferential ballot makes the Oscars more exciting, precisely because it’s a deviation from both the other 22 categories and earlier years of the best picture race. These changes seem to have caused rifts in the usual...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

OSCARS 2022: NOMINATIONS

Drive My Car (Janus Films/Sideshow) King Richard (Warner Bros) Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures) The Power Of The Dog (Netflix) West Side Story (20th Century Studios) ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE. Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter. Ariana DeBose - West Side Story. Judi Dench -...
CARS
Decider.com

Oscars In Memoriam 2022: Who is Most “Important” Celebrity That Died In The Last Year?

The 2022 Oscars are being held tonight, and we already know what the most important moment of the evening is going to be: Best Picture? Nope. Barely anyone saw any of ’em, and I’d be willing to wager that no one will remember who won two years from now. The Hosts? Let’s be real, splitting hosting duties three ways is essentially a vote of “no confidence” that any one of them could hold our attention on their own. Denzel giving Samuel L. Jackson an honorary Oscar? The geniuses who produce the lowly-rated ceremony didn’t think that epic moment was worthy of your time this evening....
MUSIC
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy