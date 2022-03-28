The Oscar 2022 Winners You Should See First (If You Don’t Really Watch Movies)

For people who don’t regularly watch movies, the yearly Oscar awards can provide a handy list of which films to bother to seek out. And, while the 94th Academy Awards were more or less overshadowed by a slap-related incident on Sunday night, nonetheless, the 2022 Oscars honored a number of worthy films that TV lovers should seek out, if and when they have the time.

Think of it this way: If you can devote over an hour every week to The Roy Family on Succession , you can surely spare a few hours for the crowning achievements in cinema in 2021. But, of course, we’re all busy people, there are a lot of awards categories, and a lot of these movies are quite long. No judgment, no pressure . We get it.

Now you’re faced with options: Should you devote two hours to the Best Picture winner, CODA ? (Yes.) What about three hours to the Best International Feature from Japan, Drive My Car ? (Also yes, but take it in installments if you must.) Decider is here to help you cut through the noise, so read on for an Oscars 2022 winners guide to find out which movies won and why, and which of the winners you should actually seek out — all of which are listed in order of priority based upon their “must-see” status, and all of which also include a direct link of where they are streaming.