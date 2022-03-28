Veteran forward will not return for final year at Florida State

The five-year veteran has decided to part ways with FSU Basketball.

Florida State forward Wyatt Wilkes will forgo his final year of eligibility with FSU. Playing for the program over the past five years, Wilkes has completed a full collegiate career as he started back in 2017.

Wilkes played at Winter Park High School and was ranked as the 16th best player in Florida and 173rd overall. Originally committing to FSU back on August 31st, 2016 Wilkes has been a part of the rise of the New Blood movement due to the success experienced by the Noles.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's strong Thursday practice

As a freshman in 2017, Wilkes appeared in six games and he worked on getting accustomed to Division 1 level play. From 2018 to 2021, Wilkes played three seasons as he came in off the bench averaging 3.8 points per game and made it to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. In his final and fifth season in 2022 Wilkes played in 31 games and scored 31 three-pointers. The veteran guard finished his career with 343 points, 134 rebounds, 81 assists, and 83 three-pointers made. Also added 40 steals and 20 blocks.

Wilkes's announcement did not come out as a total surprise, Wilkes still received recognition for his time at FSU during Senior day as he was given his framed jersey to commemorate his time with the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Wide receiver room puts on a show during Florida State's Thursday spring practice

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Florida State basketball throughout the offseason.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook