Nike Launching Partnership with Vanessa Bryant to Honor Late Husband, Lower Merion’s Kobe Bryant, and Daughter Gianna

 18 hours ago

Kobe Bryant on the court circa 2014.Image via Wikipedia.

The new Nike partnership with Vanessa Bryant aims to honor her late husband, Lower Merrion High School’s Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna, writes Demi Lawrence for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” said Nike CEO John Donahoe. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”

Nike will honor Gianna with its new Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” shoe.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband’s legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi’s global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” says Vanessa Bryant, via the Nike website.

All of the proceeds will go towards the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. In addition, the sportswear company will work with Vanessa Bryant to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California.

The basketball legend and his daughter died in a horrific helicopter accident in January 2020. His contract with Nike expired in April 2021, when the company and his wife were not able to reach a new agreement.

Read more about the new partnership in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

