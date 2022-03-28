Why BMW's Bizarre Z3M Had To Be Built In Secret

Last week, we stumbled across a solitary image of the all-new G87 BMW M2. We've seen prototypes of the new sports coupe testing before, but this new image showed the M2 wearing M Performance parts that, if we're honest, are a little challenging to accept. But accept it we must, as BMW is eschewing traditional design cues across the board as it seeks to create a new visual identity. It's a shame that the Bavarian automaker is ignoring the cries of its most passionate fans, but we tend to forget that the legion of BMW followers around the world eventually grows to like what at first seems grotesque. The new M2 with M Performance parts will probably be no different.
