NEW MILFORD — Since he was hired in 2019, Justin Cullmer, New Milford’s community care coordinator, has helped find housing for the chronically homeless. “The individuals that we talk about, that you see in movies or TV that are sitting on a street corner and have been homeless for months and years. Luckily enough in New Milford, we do not have that population. We used to and we don’t,” said Cullmer, who is employed by the town and offers all his services for free.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO