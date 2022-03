Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal responded to rumors about his future on Draymond Green’s podcast on Thursday. The three-time All Star addressed a report regarding a potential trade with the 76ers involving Ben Simmons prior to Beal undergoing season-ending wrist surgery earlier this year. He was also asked about the reported interest from the Miami Heat should he become available this offseason. Beal can opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the conclusion of this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO