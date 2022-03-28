ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Spring cleaning tips for your finances

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring means times for some financial spring cleaning. Jill Schlesinger, CBS News...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Cbs News#Npr
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

7 tips to get out of credit card debt

The American household debt was at a whopping $14.6 trillion dollars , according to the Federal Reserve. The average American carries $5,500, in credit card debt. Add inflation to the mix, and many people may find themselves in a deeper debt hole.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Kiplinger

Turn Your Retirement Puzzle into a Plan

I recently received a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle as a gift that features a lovely Colorado mountain trail disappearing into the blue sky horizon. The puzzle itself instantly rekindled memories of childhood with my father. Because he had a lifelong passion for puzzles, I grew up in a house where scattered jigsaw pieces would cover the dining room table like a cardboard construction zone. While my father always loved the process of assembling the pieces, I’ve long been the type to enjoy just admiring the picture on the box. The rest always seemed a little too messy to me.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

3 Positive Outcomes of Having a Retirement Plan

Thinking about retirement can trigger a lot of anxiety. But crafting a solid plan for reaching your goals can create a confidence and sense of peace that erases those worries. Fidelity Investments recently asked more than 2,500 American adults to talk about how they are planning for retirement. As part of the survey, Fidelity queried two types of people — those with a retirement plan and those without — about how they feel when they think of their coming golden years.
BUSINESS
Jake Wells

Billions In Stimulus Money Available For Mortgages And Rent

dollar bills and coinsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are those bills starting to pile up? Are you really feeling the financial squeeze? If so, know you're not alone. And the good news is that you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.
The Shawnee News-Star

Spring Home: Save thousands when buying a house

According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates are rising again with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average leaping to 4.48% this week. But higher interest rates could pale in comparison to the additional cost you could pay if your home loan requires private mortgage insurance (PMI). PMI is a cost of homeownership...
REAL ESTATE
LehighValleyLive.com

How will these medical expenses affect my tax return?

Q. I paid for a medical expense out-of-pocket in 2020 and did not use my health savings account (HSA) to pay for it initially. In 2021, I then used my HSA to reimburse myself for that medical expense. I took the New Jersey medical expense deduction for that expense on my 2020 taxes. Also, since I performed an HSA distribution to reimburse myself for that medical expense in 2021, will it affect my 2021 New Jersey taxes?
INCOME TAX
cntraveler.com

How to Prioritize Your Retirement Travel Goals As You Age

In his 40-plus years as a dentist with a full roster of patients, Roy Feifer kept most of his vacations relatively short. So, in 2015, when he retired and sold his South Florida practice, Feifer and his wife, Barbara, began dreaming about the types of extended trips they could finally take without work standing in their way. Today, their retirement bucket list includes Churchill, Manitoba (the polar bear capital of the world), Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, a family cruise with their children and grandchildren, and somewhere they can see the Northern Lights.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy