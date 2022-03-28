ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian oligarch, Ukrainian negotiators had symptoms of suspected poisoning: report

By Monique Beals
The Hill
 22 hours ago
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators reportedly had symptoms indicating a possible poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.

After their meeting, Abramovich and two senior Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, had symptoms including red eyes, constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on their faces and hands, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A person close to Abramovich told the Journal it was unclear who specifically targeted the trio, but people familiar with the matter placed blame on figures in Moscow who were attempting to foil talks to end the war.

Those sources also told the newspaper that the symptoms for Abramovich and the negotiators had improved and their lives were not in danger.

They added that Western experts were unable to determine if the reaction was from a chemical or biological agent or an electromagnetic-radiation attack, the Journal reported.

But a U.S. official said their condition was due to an "environmental" reason "E.g., not poisoning," according to Reuters.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said "there is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories" when asked about the report, Reuters noted.

Umerov also told people not to trust "unverified information," the news service reported.

The Kremlin has previously said that Abramovich played a role in early talks between Russia and Ukraine, but now negotiations are between the two countries, with the next round of in-person talks set to take place in Istanbul on Tuesday, Reuters added.

Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

