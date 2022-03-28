ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Snow Squall Warning issued for Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Montour County...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River near High Springs. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, High water will begin to impact docks and boat ramps in the area. At 34.2 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the River Rise in O`Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the US 27 Bridge. At 35.0 feet, Wooded areas along the river begin to flood. The boat ramp south of US-441 in Alachua County is inaccessible above this level. At 37.0 feet, Water begins to approach two residences along the river at the end of Southeast Resort Circle in Columbia County. The boat ramp near the US-27 bridge in Columbia County begins to flood at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 35.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 33.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Union TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CHEROKEE NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOMER, JACKSONVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 9.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Miller; Nevada; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches has fallen across portions of the Four State Region through early this morning. Look for additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially across portions of Northern Louisiana and Deep East Texas. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY At 547 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oneida to Coaldale to Pottsville to Pine Grove, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Shenandoah, St. Clair, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, Ashland, Mcadoo, Pine Grove, Port Carbon, Tremont, Girardville, Hometown, Tower City, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia, Oneida, Lavelle, Marlin and Altamont. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 97 to 139. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown .The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 41.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 21.7 feet Thursday, March 24. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
UNION COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Union and southeastern Columbia Counties, Webster, northwestern Union, Claiborne, northwestern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and northwestern Lincoln Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doyline, or 9 miles southwest of Minden, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bossier City, Minden, Homer, Junction City, Haughton, Haynesville, Bernice, Sibley, Gibsland, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Atlanta, Cooley, Evergreen, Athens and Lisbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Henry; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Noble; Randolph; Rush; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Wells; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, AND WHEELING.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power THE SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK...NORTHEASTERN POWER AND CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 AM MDT The snow squall which prompted the warning has exited the area. Therefore, the snow squall warning will be allowed to expire. Roads will remain snow covered.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Holmes County in central Mississippi Carroll County in north central Mississippi Grenada County in north central Mississippi Northeastern Leflore County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Webster County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Itta Bena to Tchula, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Greenwood and Money around 1205 PM CDT. Black Hawk and Seven Pines around 1210 PM CDT. Avalon and Teoc around 1215 PM CDT. Leflore and Coila around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson around 1225 PM CDT. Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada and Winona around 1240 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and locations in Indiana White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana White River at Petersburg and Newberry. East Fork White River at Seymour. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight, will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY, MARCH 31 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Thursday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water is at critical levels for makeshift levees. Most of bottomlands flood. Old Vincennes road and State Road 358 between Plainville and Edwardsport are impassable by several feet. High water surrounds river cabins. This type of flood occurs on average about once a year. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Tuesday /6:00 PM CDT Tuesday/ the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.6 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 31. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

