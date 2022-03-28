Zach Bryan to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG (WVDN) — Officials have announced Zach Bryan as the next addition to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series. This show is set for Thursday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. with tickets going on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m.

“Zach Bryan has one of the most authentic voices and is one of the fastest-rising new artists there is,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “I promise, you’re not going to want to miss this one.”

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair box office until later in the spring.

Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Ok., proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself. The 25-year-old served seven years in the Navy before being honorably discharged. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

His breakthrough moment makes all that clear as day. In the video for “Heading South,” shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in humid 95-degree heat, Bryan’s passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild. Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, the moment is authentic, brutal, and real. Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist, and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on Bryan’s 2019 debut album “DeAnn.” A man of simple words, Bryan’s ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on Aug. 11-22.

