ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A57UJ_0esEDQoC00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) — Officials have announced Zach Bryan as the next addition to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series. This show is set for Thursday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. with tickets going on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m.

“Zach Bryan has one of the most authentic voices and is one of the fastest-rising new artists there is,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “I promise, you’re not going to want to miss this one.”

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair box office until later in the spring.

Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Ok., proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself. The 25-year-old served seven years in the Navy before being honorably discharged. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

His breakthrough moment makes all that clear as day. In the video for “Heading South,” shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in humid 95-degree heat, Bryan’s passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild. Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, the moment is authentic, brutal, and real. Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist, and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on Bryan’s 2019 debut album “DeAnn.” A man of simple words, Bryan’s ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on Aug. 11-22.

The post Zach Bryan to perform at State Fair of West Virginia appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan Announces 2022 ‘The American Run’ Tour

Zach Bryan is announcing his 2022 The American Run Tour. The spring and summer run is coming to a city near you. Concert season is back, baby! What better way to begin the spring season than to buy tickets to Zach Bryan’s The American Run Tour. Kicking off on April 22 in Miramar Beach, the country star is returning to the road through the end of September.
ENTERTAINMENT
WVNS

State Fair of WV announces Clay Walker as next performer

FAIRLEN, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced their next performer in this year’s lineup. The State Fair announced today, March 21, 2022, they would be adding country music legends Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd Music to the lineup for the 2022 Concert Series. The announcement can be read in […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

New state record muskie caught and released in West Virginia

On Saturday, March 19, Lucas King of Burnsville, West Virginia, caught and released a new state record muskie at 55.0625 inches and 51.00 pounds. Fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a WV Divison of Natural Resources public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. The muskie […]
BURNSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#Lewisburg#Wvdn#Etix#Navy
WOWK 13 News

Best colleges in West Virginia

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's Fairmont State University holds career fair for students, alumni

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 local companies, organizations and entities gathered at Fairmont State University on Thursday for the school’s spring career fair, which provided its students with the opportunity to find a post-graduation job, internship or simple networking opportunities. Fairmont State University President Dr....
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
US News and World Report

3 Finalists to Be West Virginia State President Visit Campus

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Three finalists to become West Virginia State University's next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week. The Presidential Search Committee last week chose the finalists. The school said they are Ericke S. Cage, the school's interim president; Lawrence T. Potter Jr., chief academic officer and provost of the University of the District of Columbia; and Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport.
INSTITUTE, WV
Herald-Dispatch

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. March 13, 2002: Herbalist and folk doctor Catfish Gray died in Huntington. Gray was known for his vast knowledge of traditional plant lore and for his quaint and engaging personality. At the height of the folklore revival of the 1970s, Gray was a frequent newspaper and television interview subject.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) students win state science fair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Young Bridgeport scientists brought medals home to Harrison County from the 68th annual West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair, held March 7 in Charleston. Johnson Elementary fifth-grader Katelynn Kerr won first place in the Division I engineering category by learning to tell time through...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Mountain State Quilting holds ribbon cutting in Philippi, West Virginia

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Saturday for Mountain State Quilting, 15227 Barbour County Highway, KLT Corner, Philippi. The business offers Longarm Quilting Services, fabrics, notions and classes. Check out Mountain State Quilting at https://www.facebook.com/MountainState Quilting; 304-931-6876; or via email at MountainStateQuilting@gmail.com. From left are...
PHILIPPI, WV
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Journal. March 16, 2022. Editorial: West Virginians should show our hospitality to refugees. Among the last resolutions adopted by West Virginia lawmakers before the end of this year’s regular legislative session was one urging President Joe Biden to expedite entrance of Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., and welcoming those people to the Mountain State.
U.S. POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy