South Charleston, WV

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 21

By WVDNR
The West Virginia Daily News
 20 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Trout Stocking Locations for Week of March 21:

Anthony Creek
Big Sandy Creek
Blackwater River
Boley Lake
Brandywine Lake
Brushy Fork Lake
Buckhannon River
Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
Bullskin Run
Cacapon Park Lake
Camp Creek
Castlemans Run Lake
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Coopers Rock Lake
Cranberry River
Dry Fork (Randolph)
East Fork Greenbrier River
East River
Elk River (Randolph and Tucker)
Evitts Run
French Creek Pond
Gandy Creek
Glade Creek of Mann
Glade Creek of New River
Glady Fork
Horseshoe Run
Knapps Creek
Krodel Lake
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
Laurel Fork of Holly River
Left Fork of Holly River
Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River
Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
Lost River
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Middle Wheeling Lake
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
New Creek
New Creek Dam No. 14
North Fork Lunice
North Fork Patterson
North Fork South Branch
Opequon Creek
Paint Creek
Paw Paw Creek
Pinnacle Creek (lower section)
Pond Fork
R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
Red Creek
Rocky Marsh Run
Shavers Fork (Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section rail stocking – Bowden to Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section rail stocking – downstream of C&R/High Falls)
Shavers Fork (lower section)
Shavers Fork (upper section rail stocking – C&R section)
Shavers Fork (upper section rail stocking – Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek)
Shavers Fork (upper section)
South Branch (Franklin)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
Spruce Knob Lake
Summit Lake
Teter Creek Lake
Trout Run
Upper Guyandotte River
Waites Run
Watoga Lake
West Fork Greenbrier River
Whiteday Creek
Williams River
Anglers are also reminded of the fifth annual Gold Rush which begins March 29 and will continue through April 9. During this period, 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be stocked in waters throughout West Virginia. For more information, including stocking locations, giveaway entries and how to request a commemorative coin, visit WVdnr.gov/goldrush.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.

Lewisburg, WV
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

