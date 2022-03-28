ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How to donate to FOX13′s Family Focus Food Drive

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 20 hours ago
FOX13 Spring Food Drive FOX13 is hosting the annual FOX13 Spring Food Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for ways to give back to the community?

FOX13 is partnering with Kroger and Perfecto Staffing for a spring Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.

The food drive runs the entire month of April and provides meals for families in need across the Mid-South.

You can donate online or at any of the drop-off locations.

Here’s a list of locations where you can donate:

  • Perfecto Staffing: 4081 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122
  • Perfecto Staffing: 3117 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38115
  • Perfecto Staffing: 8888 Midsouth Dr, Olive Branch, MS 38654

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Curfew set for scooters in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you plan on taking an electric scooter ride Downtown this weekend, you’ll need to do so before 10 p.m. The City of Memphis’ Bike and Pedestrian program announced on Twitter a new curfew for riders in certain areas of Downtown. A geo-fenced ‘no...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

