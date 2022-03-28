How to donate to FOX13′s Family Focus Food Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for ways to give back to the community?
FOX13 is partnering with Kroger and Perfecto Staffing for a spring Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.
The food drive runs the entire month of April and provides meals for families in need across the Mid-South.
You can donate online or at any of the drop-off locations.
Here’s a list of locations where you can donate:
- Perfecto Staffing: 4081 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122
- Perfecto Staffing: 3117 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38115
- Perfecto Staffing: 8888 Midsouth Dr, Olive Branch, MS 38654
