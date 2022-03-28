How to donate to FOX13′s Family Focus Food Drive

FOX13 Spring Food Drive FOX13 is hosting the annual FOX13 Spring Food Drive. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for ways to give back to the community?

FOX13 is partnering with Kroger and Perfecto Staffing for a spring Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.

The food drive runs the entire month of April and provides meals for families in need across the Mid-South.

You can donate online or at any of the drop-off locations.

Here’s a list of locations where you can donate:

Perfecto Staffing: 4081 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122

Perfecto Staffing: 3117 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Perfecto Staffing: 8888 Midsouth Dr, Olive Branch, MS 38654

©2022 Cox Media Group