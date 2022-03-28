ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Mom of missing Arizona 12-year-old: 'I'm scared to death'

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 19 hours ago

SAFFORD, Ariz. — As the search for a missing 12-year-old Arizona girl entered its second week, the child's mother spoke out, saying, "I'm scared to death."

Betty Taylor was reported missing by her family eight days ago after she told her father was going for a walk and never returned to her home in Safford, Arizona, according to the Graham County Sheriff's Office.

Over the weekend, community volunteers fanned out across the Graham County town, passing out missing person flyers to raise awareness about the child's disappearance.

Police have also used helicopters, search dogs and drones to look for the girl, and officers on horseback and all-terrain vehicles have combed the desert area around the small town at the foot of the Pinaleno Mountains in southeast Arizona, about 130 miles from Tucson.

"I'm scared to death about what she's going through. I don't know if she's out there on her own. I don't know if she has a safe place to be. I don't know if she's eating," the girl's anguished mother, Bonnie Jones, told ABC affiliate station KNXV in Phoenix.

Betty was last seen on March 20 when she left her home at about 11 a.m., telling her father, Justin Taylor, she was going for a walk, according to a statement from the Graham County Sheriff's Office. When she failed to return home by 6 p.m. that day, the family went searching for her before reporting her missing at 8 p.m. that night, according to the statement.

The girl is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights. She left her home wearing a black sweatshirt with white letters on the front, a neon-colored baseball cap, blue jeans and turquoise and pink Vans tennis shoes.

She was also carrying a purple JanSport backpack, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials asked that anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts immediately call 911 or contact investigators at (929) 428-3141.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

12-year-old Safford girl missing since last week

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a girl who went missing after reportedly going for a walk last week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the public to be on the lookout early Saturday morning. Discrimination or religious freedom — those are the differing...
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Safford, AZ
Graham County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Graham County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Safford, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue new warning as shock claims emerge after vlogger died while traveling with Brian Laundrie

GABBY Petito's parents have issued a new warning to mourners after learning about shocking claims regarding their foundation. After their daughter's tragic death, the young vlogger's parents - Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito - created an organization that supports locating missing people. Over the weekend, Nichole warned mourners to be...
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Volunteers#Scared To Death#Abc#Knxv
insideedition.com

Mystery Surrounds Death of Florida Mom and 3-Year-Old Twins Found in Car; Police Investigate, Officials Say

A mother and her 3-year-old twins were found dead in their car that was parked outside of a Florida apartment complex, officials said, according to published news reports. The woman was identified as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her biological children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, according to a statement issued to Inside Edition Digital by Melbourne Police PIO Shaun Hill.
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
click orlando

Missing 12-year-old girl found, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – UPDATE: Daytona Beach police said around 12:30 p.m. that Nevaeh Conrey had been located. ORIGINAL: Daytona Beach police said on Sunday officers had begun searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, according to the department’s social media. Nevaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday at an...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy