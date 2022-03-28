Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown out against Toronto

Boston: Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) has been downgraded to out. Nik Stauskas (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available. Brodric Thomas (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available. Malik Fitts (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – March 28, 2022 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, White, Nesmith, G. Williams, Theis

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, Scottie Barnes, OG Aunonby, Pascal Siakam

OUT: Boston: Tatum, Brown, Horford, R. Williams Toronto: Bonga, Flynn – 7:09 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

If you’re looking for Jayson Tatum cards before the playoffs, there are some affordable options!

This week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner: youtu.be/gRh-wBtIjvw

#TBPN – 6:45 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 4:27 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Per NBA injury report, Tatum, Brown and Horford all are out for Celtics tonight vs. Raptors (a couple of sore knees, and personal reasons). Brown and Tatum both played on Sunday in Boston. Robert Williams is out after injuring his knee Sunday. – 3:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week won by Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/mlYZz7cjAx – 3:34 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

OUT TONIGHT IN THE NBA

Draymond Green

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Robert Williams

Caleb Martin

Lonnie Walker

More: https://t.co/y0c1Zc5fwV pic.twitter.com/2xDR7HNC4q – 3:33 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

For the third time this month, Jayson Tatum has won East player of the week. He now leads the league with 4 of them this season after tying for the league lead with 3 last season. – 3:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 23: Suns guard Devin Booker and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 23 of the 2021-22 season (March 21-27). pic.twitter.com/EUonBQsYDD – 3:30 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for Week 23: Suns guard Devin Booker and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Celtics injury report for against the Raps: Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto (3/28):

Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT

Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT

Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT

Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 3:12 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics depth chart vs. Raptors

Guards: Smart, White, Pritchard, Stauskas, Thomas

Forwards: G. Williams, Nesmith, Hauser, Fitts, Ryan, Morgan

Centers: Theis, Kornet

OUT: R. Williams (knee), Tatum (knee), Horford (personal), Brown (knee) – 1:48 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Celtics using tonight as a maintenance night. Williams out with that MCL injury and Horford out for personal reasons, but also top scorers Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum who will rest nagging knee injuries they have been playing through. – 1:45 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both with right knee soreness, are out tonight vs. Toronto. Al Horford is out for personal reasons. And obviously Williams is out with the left knee meniscus tear. – 1:27 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Per Celtics, Rob Williams has a left torn lateral meniscal tear and will be out for a while, obviously. For tonight’s game, players OUT include Jaylen Brown (right Knee Tendinopathy); Al Horford (personal Reasons); Jayson Tatum (right Patella Tendinopathy) – 1:20 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Celtics confirm reports by listing Robert Williams as out with a left knee lateral meniscus tear. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both out tonight with tendinopathy. Al Horford to miss second straight game for personal reasons. – 1:20 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics announce they will be without Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Rob Williams and Jayson Tatum tonight in Toronto. – 1:18 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics announce Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams are all OUT tonight against #Raptors. – 1:18 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto tonight:

Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT

Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT

Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT

Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:17 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

This could certainly have an impact this evening

Our pals at Celtics PR just report

Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT

Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT

Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT

Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:16 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy), Al Horford (personal reasons), Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), and Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) are all OUT vs. Toronto. – 1:15 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Robert Williams is a key piece to the Celtics starting 5.

This season, 35 5-man lineups have played 175 minutes together.

The lineup of Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Williams ranks first in defensive rating (94.2) and net rating (+24.6) among those 35 groups. – 12:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Given the Rob news, if Tatum and Brown are feeling anything at all, just sit them tonight.

All year long it’s been health over playoff position. That shouldn’t change now. – 12:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Takeaways from Boston-Minnesota are up for @celticsblog:

-Another blowout over a good team

-Rob got hurt

-Smart stealing offense

-Pritchard dialed in

-Shutting down KAT

-Tatum steps up

-White’s shot is back

-Nesmith!

-Having some fun along the way

celticsblog.com/2022/3/28/2299… – 10:13 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum MVP case:

— 27.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG (career highs)

— Leads NBA in total points

— Leads NBA in +/-

— Best record in East

— Best point differential in East

— Best point differential in 2022

— Best defense in NBA

— Celtics 22-5 when he scores 30+ pic.twitter.com/94Ex9VZ5nz – 10:03 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jayson Tatum last night:

✅ 34 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 6 AST

Tatum is averaging 31.6 PPG with a 78.4 eFG% over his last five games.

The only other player in @Boston Celtics history to average at least 30 PPG with a 75 eFG% over a five-game span is Larry Bird (March 1986). pic.twitter.com/Vp2dYLQmFq – 9:01 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jayson Tatum on knee soreness affecting his slow start this season: “Maybe in the beginning that played a part. I’ve just really been playing basketball like three years straight, from the bubble, short offseason, playing last year, to the Olympics. But that’s just part of it.” – 10:11 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum said he will have “a better idea in the morning” on whether he will play tomorrow in Toronto. Will get the knee assessed. Sounds like sitting will be a possible option on the second night of a back to back. – 9:44 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jayson Tatum on his current level of play: “I wish I had started the season this way – then I’d be MVP.” – 9:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on playing tomorrow in Toronto: “We’re going to assess that tomorrow. See how my knee is feeling. And we’ll decide then.” – 9:43 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jayson Tatum said he’s happy for UNC’s Caleb Love, who played for Tatum’s father in St. Louis and has no doubt he’ll be in the NBA next year. “But (he) gotta lose next week.” #Celtics #MarchMadness #UNC – 9:43 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum says he’s going to assess his knee tomorrow to decide if he’ll play in Toronto. – 9:43 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum on finding a rhythm later in the season: “I wish I could start the season like this. Then maybe I’ll be MVP.” – 9:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on his run of great play: “I wish I could start a season like this. Then I’d be MVP. But it’s a great time to find your rhythm.” – 9:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics season so far: “It’s been a journey. We’ve had to find ourselves. But it’s been fun. Looking back on the tougher times, I think we benefitted from them and it made us better along the way.” – 9:42 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum on going from 11th to 1st: “It’s been a journey. We’ve had to find our identity…It’s been fun. Some of the tougher times, looking back, I think we benefited from it and it made us better along the way. – 9:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on his knee soreness: “It’s feeling better. It’s something from earlier in the season. Something I’ve needed to keep an eye on.” – 9:41 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum on going from 11th seed to 1 seed in two months: “It’s been a journey. We’ve had to find our identity.” – 9:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum said his knee soreness is “feeling better.” Said it’s something from early in the season that he’s needed to keep an eye on throughout. – 9:40 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum on his knee: “It’s feeling better.” Says he’s been keeping an eye on it all season. – 9:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on fellow St. Louis native Caleb Love of UNC: “He’s been playing great. No doubt in my mind he’ll be playing up here, in the league, next year. But they gotta lose next game.” – 9:39 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Duke alum Jayson Tatum on UNC’s Caleb Love, who played for his Dad back in high school: “No doubt in my mind he’ll be playing up here in the NBA next year, but they gotta lose next week.” – 9:39 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum on Duke-UNC in the final four: “Coach K’s final year. You really can’t draw it up better than that.” – 9:38 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum on Duke-UNC: “Coach K’s last year, you can’t write it up any better than that.” – 9:38 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum on being No. 1 seed: “Feeling good. Playing great basketball…spirits are high.” – 9:37 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

“Seeding matters … But we’re going to have to play who we have to play. The East is going to be a dogfight. We’re not running from nobody.”

– Jaylen Brown on seeding after Celtics took over the top spot in the East on Sunday night.

pic.twitter.com/ab0Gf6PyI0 – 8:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on if playoff seedings matter: “It matters, because the East is going to be a dogfight. But we aren’t running from nobody.” – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown in the walk-off TV interview: “We got a little respect around here. Jayson Tatum – MVP. Ime – Coach of the Year. Rob and Smart – First Team All-Defense and Defensive Player of the Year. We gotta get some respect.” – 8:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaylen Brown last 5 games:

28.4 PPG

5.0 RPG

59.1 FG%

51.9 3P% on 5.4 attempts

The Celtics are 21-3 since the “energy shifted”. pic.twitter.com/HcDuIXFj3k – 8:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum in March:

33.7 PPG

6.8 RPG

4.8 APG

53.9 FG%

46.6 3P% on 9.8 attempts

91.0 FT%

The Celtics have outscored opponents by 209 points with Tatum on the court this month. pic.twitter.com/lmvc1SiERG – 8:19 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Deuce Tatum is getting “DEUUUCCCEEE” calls from the crowd while in his father’s arms during a postgame interview. – 8:17 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

TD Garden crowd chanting “Deuce” as Jayson Tatum holds his son during postgame interview with @Amanda_Pflugrad – 8:17 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The whole Garden is yelling Deuuuuce right now as Tatum holds his son for the postgame jumbotron interview – 8:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 134-112. 6 straight wins

Tatum – 34/5/6

Brown – 31 points, 10 rebounds

White – 15 points

Rob – 13 points, 10 rebounds

Pritchard – 11 points

Celtics – 56.3% FGs

Celtics – 17-39 threes

Edwards – 24/5/6

Towns – 19/4/5

Nowell – 13 points

Wolves – 53.6% FGs – 8:17 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

It’s an ATL thing. Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards do a jersey sway following the game. #Celtics #Timberwolves. – 8:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics beat up on #Timberwolves 134-112, tied with #Heat for first in East. Tatum 34, Brown 31, White 15, RWiliams 13; Edwards 24, Towns 19, Nowell 13. – 8:15 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.9 points and 5 assists on a 50.3/40.1/87.6 percent shooting split in his last 28 games, starting from his 51-point explosion in Washington. Celtics are 24-4 in that span, which sounds like a typo. – 8:14 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both probable tonight due to knee soreness. They are both still in the game while up 121-100 with 4:18 left. And the Timberwolves have put all their bench guys in already. – 8:08 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

With back-to-back looming, kind of surprised Tatum/Brown are still out there. Likely not for long. – 8:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Another game where Brown and Tatum both went for 30+ points. – 8:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum has a 30-point, 5-assist night for the 3rd time in his last 4 games. – 8:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 106-80 after three

Tatum – 32 points

Brown – 23 points

Rob – 13 points, 10 rebounds

White – 13 points

Celtics – 57.1% FGs

Celtics – 12-30 threes

Towns – 15 points

Edwards – 15 points

Nowell – 13 points

Wolves – 49.2% FGs

Wolves – 9-24 threes – 7:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Feels like Tatum has gotten an MVP chant for like 5 games in a row, and the Celtics have only been home for a few days – 7:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Loud MVP chants for Tatum. For the first time in his career, the fans make a valid point – 7:48 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

28 for Tatum now…he’s regained the NBA scoring lead… pic.twitter.com/RUSOXjYiqv – 7:46 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With 22 tonight, Jayson Tatum now has 1,911 points on the season, moving into the Celtics top 15 all-time single season scoring list.

Only six Celtics (Havlicek, Pierce, Bird, Thomas, McHale, Jones) have ever scored 2,000 points in a season. – 7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum has 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block and he’s played some excellent 1-on-1 defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:36 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

did we all just see that Marcus smart Jaylen brown play because it deserves an Oscar – 7:34 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

So Marcus Smart just threw an off the backboard alley oop to Jaylen Brown and this place is going nuts – 7:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart off the backboard alley oop to Jaylen Brown. OK. – 7:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum splitting traps for finger rolls huh? That’s All-NBA First Team stuff. – 7:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 72-49 at the half

Brown – 17 points, 7 rebounds

Tatum – 15/3/4

White – 10 points

Pritchard – 9 points

Celtics – 53.1% FGs

Celtics – 8-21 3’s

Celtics – 8 TOs

Towns – 13/4/3

Nowell – 11 points

Vanderbilt – 7 points

Wolves – 42.2% FGs

Wolves – 4-15 3’s

Wolves – 9 TOs – 7:10 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jaylen Brown makes both free throws, Celtics lead by 20…again.

It’s the 27th 20-point lead for the Celtics this year…

…it’s the 6th straight game they’ve had one and the 14th time in the last 28 games.

(Halftime: Boston 72, Minnesota 49) – 7:10 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics up 72-79 over #Timberwolves at half. Brown 17, Tatum 15, White 10; Towns 13, Nowell 11.

BOS 38 pts in 2Q with one turnover. – 7:09 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Boston leads Minnesota 72-49. Just a dominant half, especially defensively. Brown with 17. Tatum with 15. After 12 in the first quarter, Towns had just one in quarter 2. – 7:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown was flexing his left wrist after that last foul. Looks like he’s staying in the game though.

May be weird coming off three days off, but spotting Brown a rest day at some point seems like it might not be a bad idea. – 7:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum just locked up Towns. – 6:51 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Despite seven turnovers, #Celtics lead #Timberwolves 34-30 after 1Q. Brown 9, Smart 7, Pritchard 6, Tatum 5, RWilliams 5; Towns 12, Vanderbilt 6. – 6:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Normally, Udoka subs out Tatum and Horford around 5 minutes to play in Q1. Tonight, it was Tatum, but Grant (starting for Horford) stayed on. Could be a sign of a short rotation tonight. – 6:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That was a really strong finish by Tatum. Could have been a foul. – 6:16 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Fits quarter Jaylen Brown show alert – 6:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Timberwolves starters:

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jarred Vanderbilt

Anthony Edwards

D’Angelo Russell

Patrick Beverley – 5:36 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Timberwolves at Celtics – TD Garden – March 27, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams

Minnesota – D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

OUT: Boston: Horford, Minnesota: Beasley, J. McDaniels pic.twitter.com/2mEMouRMpU – 5:36 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, talking playoff race, Jayson Tatum and more right up until Celtics-Wolves at 6 ET. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. pic.twitter.com/E3j2LSgV9W – 5:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Late on this, but both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota.

I’m also available after a long day of soccer! – 5:05 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Celtics list Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both as available tonight after some questions for both regarding knee soreness. – 5:03 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both available vs Wolves. – 4:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both officially available tonight – 4:50 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both available, per the Celtics. – 4:46 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both IN today against #Timberwolves. #Celtics – 4:46 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum “testing it out” before the game as Ime Udoka said he would, with the hopes of playing tonight against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/vmsPK56FF0 – 4:44 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will test their sore knees before tonight’s game, but Ime Udoka said their intention is to play. – 4:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Miami’s Kam McGusty is a Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior who has dealt with multiple injuries…

He graduated high school in 2016 and was an ESPN Top-50 recruit in the same class as Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, Bam Adebayo, Seventh Woods & Jarrett Allen espn.com/college-sports… – 3:20 PM

Jay King: Jaylen Brown is now questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. Aaron Nesmith is out. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / March 5, 2022

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown is out tonight, Coach Udoka confirms, but the hope is to have him back this weekend. -via Twitter @celtics / March 3, 2022

Mark Murphy: Though he was doubtful to begin with, the Celtics have now ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. -via Twitter @Murf56 / March 3, 2022