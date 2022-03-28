Utah adds over 200 new COVID cases, 4 deaths over the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 255 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 28, and 4 new deaths over the weekend.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 255 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,551.
Of today's new cases, 32 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 18 cases in children ages 5-10, 5 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 5,001,601 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 3,914 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,007,159 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,813 since Friday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,396,431 total tests, an increase of 12,865 since Friday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 116 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.
Hospitalizations
There are 102 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.
Deaths
There are 4 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,706 total deaths.
Four are newly reported today. Two deaths occurred prior to 2/28/2022.
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
Today vs. Friday
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|255
|131
|Total people tested
|5,001,601
|5,000,346
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,706
|4,702
|Vaccines administered
|5,001,601
|4,997,687
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|102
|110
|Total hospitalizations
|33,073.
|33,927
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 28
