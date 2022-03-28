ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah adds over 200 new COVID cases, 4 deaths over the weekend

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdQdt_0esEB9La00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 255 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 28, and 4 new deaths over the weekend.

For the latest updates to the coronavirus, click here!

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 255 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,551.

Of today’s new cases, 32 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 18 cases in children ages 5-10, 5 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.

CLOSING DOWN: These Utah testing sites are shutting down

Vaccines

A total of 5,001,601 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,914 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

MASKS: Major airline CEOs ask Biden to remove mask mandates, testing on flights

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,007,159 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,813 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,396,431 total tests, an increase of 12,865 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 116 per day.

COVID BOOSTER: White House to announce 2nd COVID-19 booster for older Americans: report

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 102 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.

Deaths

There are 4 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,706 total deaths.

Four are newly reported today. Two deaths occurred prior to 2/28/2022.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday
Total Utahns testing positive 255 131
Total people tested 5,001,601 5,000,346
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,706 4,702
Vaccines administered 5,001,601 4,997,687
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 102 110
Total hospitalizations 33,073. 33,927

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRMeL_0esEB9La00
NEW BOOSTER: Moderna asks FDA to authorize 4th dose of COVID shot for all adults

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Vaccines
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Udoh
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead in state park

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing St. George man has been found dead in a Nevada state park. According to St. George News, Peter Droste, 63, was first reported missing on Feb. 9, 2022 to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in Nevada. At the time, he was last spotted near the Moapa Valley […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Fox5 KVVU

Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was reported missing in family was found dead nearly a month later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Peter Droste, 63, from St. George, UT, was found dead at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley on March 9, LVMPD said Thursday. He was reported missing Feb. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy