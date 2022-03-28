Utah adds over 200 new COVID cases, 4 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 255 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 28, and 4 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 255 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,551.

Of today’s new cases, 32 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 18 cases in children ages 5-10, 5 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 5,001,601 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,914 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,007,159 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,813 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,396,431 total tests, an increase of 12,865 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 116 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 102 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.

Deaths

There are 4 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,706 total deaths.

Four are newly reported today. Two deaths occurred prior to 2/28/2022.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 255 131 Total people tested 5,001,601 5,000,346 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,706 4,702 Vaccines administered 5,001,601 4,997,687 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 102 110 Total hospitalizations 33,073. 33,927

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 28

