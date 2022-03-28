Spring cleaning tips for your finances

In his 40-plus years as a dentist with a full roster of patients, Roy Feifer kept most of his vacations relatively short. So, in 2015, when he retired and sold his South Florida practice, Feifer and his wife, Barbara, began dreaming about the types of extended trips they could finally take without work standing in their way. Today, their retirement bucket list includes Churchill, Manitoba (the polar bear capital of the world), Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, a family cruise with their children and grandchildren, and somewhere they can see the Northern Lights.
