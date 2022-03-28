Cougar Connection: Jody Messick

Southern Utah’s longest postseason run in school history was extended Saturday, as the T’Birds beat Portland 77-66 to advance to The Basketball Classic semifinals. SUU, winners of three straight in the postseason, will play Fresno State in the semifinals next Monday, with a spot in the tournament’s championship game on the line.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Game 2 of a three-game series with Boise State, the Nevada softball team fell 9-1 in six innings. Sophomore Blake Craft got the start in the circle and threw four innings before she got lifted in the 5th inning. Craft recorded the loss (1-10) for the Pack. She gave up eight hits, seven runs (five earned), and struck out two.
Comments / 0