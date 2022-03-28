ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Cougar Connection: Jody Messick

By Megan Spencer
 20 hours ago

Meet Jody Messick! Messick is a junior studying International Relations...

KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack bats silent again as Nevada loses to Boise State 9-1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Game 2 of a three-game series with Boise State, the Nevada softball team fell 9-1 in six innings. Sophomore Blake Craft got the start in the circle and threw four innings before she got lifted in the 5th inning. Craft recorded the loss (1-10) for the Pack. She gave up eight hits, seven runs (five earned), and struck out two.
BOISE, ID

