Another sentenced for CDL fraud scheme, four more remain

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that that DENIS J. JOACHIM, age 55, DONNA K. JOACHIM, age 55, residents of Covington, Louisiana, and their company, The Total Financial Group, Inc. (“TTFG”), having previously pled guilty, were sentenced on March 17, 2022 by United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier, for their roles in creating, marketing, and operating what it claimed to be a Medical Reimbursement Program. After characterizing their conduct as a “massive fraud scheme”, Judge Barbier sentenced DENIS J. JOACHIM to 97 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee, DONNA K. JOACHIM to 12 months and 1 day in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee, and TTFG to 1 year of probation and a $2,400 special assessment fee. As part of the guilty plea, the defendants have agreed to forfeit assets previously seized with a collective value of approximately $6,300,000. A hearing to determine the amount and apportionment of restitution was scheduled for June 9, 2022, at 9:30 am.

