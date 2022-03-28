ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another sentenced for CDL fraud scheme, four more remain

By Tyson Fisher
Land Line Media
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Another defendant has been sentenced in a federal criminal case accusing 16 people, including California Department of Motor Vehicles employees, of a CDL fraud scheme. Parminder Singh is the latest defendant to put his case to a close, after a federal court sentenced the man for his role in the scheme....

Land Line Media

