Anne Arundel County, MD

AAMC Ranked One of the World's Best Hospitals of 2022

whatsupmag.com
 1 day ago

Annapolis, MD - In an article recently published by Newsweek, "The...

whatsupmag.com

Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has submitted a $291.7 million supplemental budget to the Maryland General Assembly with substantial provider rate increases for health care and disability services providers, and additional resources to support child care providers and facilities. “Every day, we are inspired by the commitment of our health care and child care providers, and these investments will help further … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities" The post Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
DCist

What We Know About The BA.2 Omicron Subvariant In D.C.

BA.2, the highly contagious omicron subvariant of COVID-19 driving yet another surge of cases in Europe, has reached D.C., a District health official said Friday. It’s not immediately clear when BA.2 arrived in D.C., but a new study suggests the first known case of the subvariant in the U.S. was detected in December. BA.2 is estimated to be 30 to 50% more contagious than the original version of omicron, but early data signals some good news. “It doesn’t seem to evade our vaccines or our immunity any more than the prior omicron,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR last week. “And it doesn’t seem to lead to any more increased severity of disease.”
