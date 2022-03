DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Danville, you may soon be able to walk downtown with an alcoholic drink in your hand. Danville City Council will be voting soon to approve areas within the River District where people would be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at a restaurant, bar, or brewery downtown and walk around freely with that beverage within a certain zone.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO