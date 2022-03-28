ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston Quick Stop employee fires rifle at ex-boyfriend

By Sophie Brams
 22 hours ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after she reportedly fired a rifle at her ex-boyfriend during a domestic dispute at a convenience store in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Max Quick Stop on McMillan Avenue around 11 am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Taylor Babin, was standing behind the counter and advised that she had gotten into a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

Surveillance video from inside the store revealed that following the verbal disagreement, the victim began to exit the business at which point Babin pulled out a rifle and fired two shots in the victim’s direction.

Babin was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. She is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

