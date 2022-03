For this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russel joined Jason Carr to talk about “WeCrashed” and “Windfall”. Greg said the new series on Apple TV+, “WeCrashed”, follows the foundation of the successful business WeWork, where you can rent office spaces. Jared Leto plays the founder of this $47 billion business, and Anne Hathaway plays his wife. Greg said while the business continued to thrive, this movie shares the eventual downfall of its founder.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO