Beauty & Fashion

Trendy Toddler! Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Too Cute in a $2,440 Balenciaga Outfit

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClrAd_0esEAMd900
Cardi B. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Fashion-forward family! Cardi B ’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture is shaping up to be quite the fashionista. Need proof? The little one just took on Disney World in a head-to-toe fit from Balenciaga.

Cardi B’s Latest Paris Fashion Week Look Sparks ‘Teletubbies’ Comparisons

The “WAP” hitmaker shared a gallery of images to her Instagram feed on Sunday, March 27, showcasing her daughter in the fancy fit. In the photos, Kulture looks like a fashion influencer in a Balenciaga T-shirt tucked into oversized beige sweatpants. She accessorized the look with chunky sneakers, a black crossbody, and a gold watch and layered chain necklaces.

Cardi B captioned the snaps, “Light but heavy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B38a1_0esEAMd900
Cardi B's daughter, Kulture. Courtesy Cardi B/Instagram

Naturally, the rapper’s followers have flocked to the comments section. “Y’all got a toddler dressing better than folks pushing 30’s,” one person wrote. Another said, “Kulture just flexed on everyone.” Someone else chimed in: “Her drip worth the cost of all my drip.”

Cardi B Ditches Her Dark Hair for an Icy Purple Hue: Pic

The whole look cost a pretty penny too. The Balenciaga Hourglass Crocodile Embossed handbag retails for $1,090, her sweatsuit goes for a whopping $800 and the sneakers cost an additional $550.

Despite being a toddler, Kulture is no stranger to high-end fashion — and it’s clear her stylish mom is quite the influence. In January the duo proved that their twinning style is top-notch. The “WAP” singer took to Instagram to show off her and her daughter’s matching Chanel earmuffs and faux fur coats.

But the little one’s designer duds don’t stop and start with winter wear. Last April, the New York native went on a shopping spree for her daughter, buying not one but seven designer bags and a bracelet.

The performer took to Instagram to show off her purchases. “Ooo, I went crazy shopping,” she said, panning the camera over four Chanel boxes, three Dior boxes and one Dolce & Gabbana bag. “All for Kulture though, nothing is mine.”

“This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted,” she captioned a post of everything she bought (though she’s since deleted it from the ‘gram. “I shop more for her than I do myself.”

Why Cardi B Is 'Happy' She Stayed With Husband Offset After 'Challenges'

Cardi, for her part, has always been a force in fashion. Not only did the singer completely dominate during Paris Fashion Week 2021, but she’s also had a hand in designing some clothes of her own. The mom of two has teamed up with Reebok on multiple occasions to create athleisure, sneakers and accessories.

Comments / 7

Kathryn Roberts
1d ago

The kid has no idea what she's wearing, will never remember it but her mother has her "LOOK at Me".... "LOOK what I spent" moment. 🙄

Reply(4)
7
