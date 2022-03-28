Last Week in Brookhaven: March 21-28, 2022

Meets Monday at 4 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note:. Consider resolution authorizing an application for funding assistance for Landfill Cell No. 7. and, consider bids for the $1.8 million construction project. Consider funding request from Human Service Agency...
A Lincoln County supervisor says waiting for the Legislature to release funds to fix roads is “just typical Mississippi politics and it’s so, so sad.”. District 3’s Nolan Williamson made the comment during the Board of Supervisor’s regular meeting this week. Mississippi Today complained in September...
Taxes seem to be on legislators’ minds these days. While one senator doesn’t see a need for tax-paying Mississippians to keep more of their own money through tax breaks, others want at least temporary cuts and still others want some taxes gone, period. Speaker Philip Gunn remains firm...
Residents of the Brown Loop area may soon have access to city sewer services. The City of Brookhaven will host a meeting Tuesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive, to discuss acquiring a grant for that purpose. Surveys from property owners must be obtained...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will conduct its annual Trash Bash events through May 12, 2022. MDOT, in partnership with Keep Mississippi Beautiful, conducts Trash Bash events statewide as part of the national Great American Cleanup campaign. Trash Bash is MDOT’s longest running event, and has been in existence since 1989.
Deeds of Trust filed in Lincoln County, week ending Dec. 3, 2021. Troy A. Laird, 63 Argyle Trail SE, Bogue Chitto, to Bank of Brookhaven. B. Wall Oil Company, P. O. Box 762, to Bank of Brookhaven. Shawn Tyler Braxon and Mamie Laura Braxon, 222 Fellowship Lane NW, to Bank...
A state senator has formally asked the Mississippi Ethics Commission to decide whether House Republican Caucus meetings — the closed-door, secretive Capitol gatherings that are open only to 77 Republicans in the House of Representatives — violate the state’s Open Meetings Act. The House Republican Caucus meetings,...
UniTek Global Services — parent company of Brookhaven-headquartered SDT Solutions LLC, which builds and maintains broadband infrastructure — has announced the move of its corporate headquarters from Pennsylvania to Jackson, Mississippi. A leader in infrastructure services to Fortune 100 major broadband, cable and fiber communications companies, UniTek is...
The Mississippi Legislature may end the 2022 session taking credit for a historic tax cut while leaving local officials on the hook to either raise property taxes on their constituents or decide where to make cuts to their school districts. As gasoline prices rise and overall inflation rates increase, the...
Local education leaders are glad to see a bill headed to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves which would give the state’s public school teachers their largest pay raise in years, and local educational leaders are glad to see it advance. The House voted 118-4 Tuesday to pass the final version...
7:30 a.m. litter cleanup. Volunteers will meet at A.L. Lott Sportsplex to pick up litter in the community. Bags and grabbers will be provided. Special called meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors regarding public input on approving medical marijuana sales or opting out. Saturday, April 2. Flea Market...
The Mississippi Legislature in a bipartisan vote with very little debate on Sunday passed the largest tax cut in state history. House Bill 531 now goes to Gov. Tate Reeves, who is expected to reluctantly sign it into law, although he had been adamant that lawmakers eliminate, not just cut, the state personal income tax.
Special called meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors regarding public input on approving medical marijuana sales or opting out. Flea Market and Community Garage Sale at Exchange Club Park. Free admission. Concessions, breakfast and lunch; free train rides for children. Garage sale booths $10; vendors $25. BINGO 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Reading Nook Academy will host its one-year anniversary party and preview day at 11 a.m., 1208 Honey Creek Lane. There will be door prizes, refreshments and hands-on experience. Please RSVP by March 17 to readingnook2021@gmail.com. Free COVID Test & Vaccine Drive-Thru at First Baptist Church of Bude, 9-11 a.m., sponsored...
