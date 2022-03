Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion had quite the weekend. On Saturday night at the Directors Guild of America Awards, where she won the Feature Film prize for “The Power of the Dog,” Campion went viral for clapping back at Sam Elliott over his criticisms of her film. “I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H,” Campion said. “He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor. The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.” But the good PR did not last, as she...

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO