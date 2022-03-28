ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key

By Will Dunham
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIepr_0esEA4pK00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - For humankind, evidence for life beyond Earth is unlikely to be as dramatic as an alien spaceship landing, say, next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It is more likely to come from telescope observations of a faraway planet bearing atmospheric chemicals suggestive of biological activity.

Researchers on Monday said methane may be the first detectable sign of extraterrestrial life if discovered in the atmosphere of a rocky planet orbiting in the “habitable zone” - the area not too hot and not too cold for liquid water to exist on the planetary surface - around a sun-like star.

Scientists are working to understand the indicators of life - biosignatures - that might be present in observations of planets in other solar systems, called exoplanets, knowing that increasingly capable telescopes soon will be available.

The researchers, in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that abundant atmospheric methane could be a persuasive sign of life in the right planetary context. Methane is an important trace gas in Earth’s atmosphere, at less than 2 parts per million by volume.

Unlike other potential biosignatures such as atmospheric oxygen, methane is one of the few gases that should be readily detectable using the James Webb Space Telescope, launched by NASA in December and due to become operational within months.

“On Earth, the vast majority of methane is produced by life,” said study lead author Maggie Thompson, a University of California, Santa Cruz graduate student in astronomy and astrophysics.

Most of it is generated directly by life: methane-producing microbes in wetlands, rice fields or in the guts of large animals. Methane is also generated through human activities such as burning fossil fuels including coal and oil, which are remnants of dead organisms. The proportion of Earth’s nonbiologically generated methane is miniscule.

The researchers made a three-part case for methane as a promising biosignature.

“First, it would be unsurprising for life elsewhere to produce methane. Even if the biochemistry of alien life was radically different to that of Earth’s biosphere, methanogenesis is an obvious and easy metabolic strategy for any carbon-based life given the energy sources likely to be present on rocky exoplanets,” said co-author Joshua Krissansen-Totton, a NASA Sagan Fellow in UCSC’s Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Secondly, they said, methane would not persist for long in atmospheres of habitable rocky planets without constant replenishment, possibly by living organisms. On Earth, atmospheric methane is unstable - destroyed by the chemical effects of light - but has constant biologically-generated replenishment.

Thirdly, they said, it would be difficult for nonbiological processes such as volcanism or chemical reactions in mid-ocean ridges and hydrothermal vents to maintain replenishment without leaving a “fingerprint” indicating the methane was not biologically generated.

Gas-spewing volcanoes, for instance, would release carbon monoxide alongside methane, but biological activity tends to devour carbon monoxide and reduce its atmospheric concentrations. Thus, they said, nonbiological processes cannot easily produce rocky planet atmospheres rich in both methane and carbon dioxide, as on Earth, but with little or no carbon monoxide.

Scientists are expecting greater insight into exoplanet atmospheres using Webb and other new telescopes, examining their chemistry as these distant worlds pass in front of their host stars from the perspective of Earth.

Oxygen, more plentiful in Earth’s atmosphere than methane, is another potential biosignature. It too is fed into Earth’s atmosphere via biological processes - in this case photosynthesis by plants and microbes. But oxygen could elude Webb’s detection.

“Methane is not a hypothetical biosignature. We know life on Earth has been producing methane for essentially its entire history, and atmospheric methane concentrations may have been high on the early Earth, before there was oxygen in the atmosphere,” Krissansen-Totton said. “But it’s important to note that the diversity of planetary environments elsewhere is probably vast, and there could be other non-biological methane-making producing processes that no one has yet considered.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Hits Off the Coast of Iceland, Becoming the Fifth Known Earth Impactor

An asteroid has potentially struck off the coast of Iceland, as per the latest reports. Astronomers only detected the asteroid two hours before it entered the Earth's atmosphere and crashed near the waters of Iceland on Friday, March 11. Asteroid Impact. Known as asteroid 2022 EB5, the three-meter space rock...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric Methane#New Planet#Extraterrestrial Life
LiveScience

Why NASA's new 'Mega Moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

NASA spots giant debris cloud created by clashing celestial bodies

Major smashups between rocky bodies shaped our solar system. Observations of a similar crash give clues about how frequent these events are around other stars. Most of the rocky planets and satellites in our solar system, including Earth and the Moon, were formed or shaped by massive collisions early in the solar system's history. By smashing together, rocky bodies can accumulate more material, increasing in size, or they can break apart into multiple smaller bodies.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Picks Up an Unwanted Hitchhiker

It looks like the Perseverance rover has an unwanted passenger, a rock stuck inside one of its wheels. The image of the stone was recently selected as the “Image of the Week” for the Perseverance mission. The Image of the Week is selected by public input. Perseverance captured this image on February 25th, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

UCF lab cooks up lunar dirt on Earth so humans can roam the moon

There’s an Oviedo warehouse just north of the University of Central Florida that looks normal enough on the outside, but inside its staff and students are creating something otherworldly. Alien dirt — or regolith simulant — is the main product of UCF’s Exolith Lab and is gaining huge demand as the next era of space exploration and projects like NASA’s moonshot Artemis missions prepare to blast ...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

What if the same spacecraft studied mysterious icy bodies and the cosmos as well?

Staring out into space is a time-tested technique for making long journeys pass more quickly, but not one often applied at the scale of the solar system. That's exactly the approach a team of scientists have turned to in hopes of someday launching a mission to a family of strange, icy bodies called Centaurs. Researchers had proposed a mission to NASA in 2019 that would fly by two Centaurs in the agency's smaller planetary science mission class. NASA decided not to pursue the idea; eventually the process ended with the selection in June 2021 of two new missions to Venus.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Scientists Think They've Solved The Mystery of Asteroid Ryugu's Origin

In 2014, the Japanese Space Agency JAXA launched the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft to visit asteroid Ryugu. It arrived at the asteroid in June 2018 and studied it from orbit for over a year. Hayabusa 2 even dispatched four rovers to the asteroid's surface. After departing, it flew past Earth in...
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

381K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy