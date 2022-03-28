South Dakota burglary suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after allegedly pointing a gun at police officers in Rapid City.

According to a press release, two officers fired their weapons in response, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home in the 700 block of James Warren Drive around 1:35 p.m.

The homeowner reported the burglary after he said he arrived home and believed someone was inside. After arriving, officers found the suspect in a closed room with a weapon allegedly pointed at the officers.

The investigation has been handed over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. No further information was given at the time.

