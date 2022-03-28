ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Halsey's partner Alev Aydin sweetly took his own pictures of the singer on the Vanity Fair red carpet

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiBjD_0esEA1B900
Halsey and Alev Aydin had a candid couple's moment on Oscars night.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Halsey attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party with their partner Alev Aydin.
  • Aydin was photographed taking his own pictures of Halsey on the red carpet.
  • The couple welcomed their first child, Ender, in July.

Halsey and Alev Aydin had a sweet couple's moment on the Vanity Fair Oscar's After Party red carpet.

The singer, 26, and screenwriter, 39, attended the party on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate the 2022 Oscars . It marked their red-carpet debut as a couple.

Halsey wore a sheer, black Dolce & Gabbana gown styled by Law Roach, while Aydin wore a sparkly jacket and ruched top for the occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LSaq_0esEA1B900
Alev Aydin and Halsey at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Marty Harper was Halsey's hairstylist, and Halsey did their own makeup with products from their About-Face Beauty line.

The couple posed for photos together, but Aydin also stepped back to take his own personal pictures of Halsey.

Aydin can be seen snapping photos of Halsey in the background of red-carpet photos from Getty Images.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTu22_0esEA1B900
Alev Aydin captured his own photos of Halsey.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images

The candid moment was reminiscent of Joaquin Phoenix admiring Rooney Mara on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2020.

Halsey later shared the photo on their Instagram story.

Aydin and Halsey were friends for years before they became a couple, as the "Nightmare" singer told Allure .

"He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together," Halsey told Allure . "One night we went somewhere really public together. As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene."

"I looked over my shoulder and he's being pushed away from the mob and I was like, 'Oh, my God, I didn't even say goodbye!'" they went on to say. "I remember sitting in the car and being like, 'I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHhZm_0esEA1B900
Alev Aydin and Halsey, pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar's After Party.

Kevin Mazur/VF22 / Contributor / Getty Images

Despite Halsey's concerns, they eventually became a couple.

They initially kept the relationship private, and fans weren't aware they had become an item until Halsey announced they were pregnant in Janury 2021 .

The couple welcomed their first child , Ender Ridley, in July 2021.

