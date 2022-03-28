ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jake Paul reiterates desire to fight Conor McGregor and knock him out 'in the first round'

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjBmq_0esE9yj900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HziX_0esE9yj900
Jake Paul is still targeting a Conor McGregor fight.

Photo by Jake Paul / YouTube

  • Jake Paul reminds us all once again that he's desperate to fight Conor McGregor.
  • The only difference is that he would step in the UFC Octagon to do so rather than the boxing ring.
  • Paul wants to inflict a humiliating one-round loss on the former two-weight UFC champ.

Jake Paul has reiterated his desire to not only fight Conor McGregor but humiliate the UFC 's former two-weight champion by knocking him out "in the first round."

"Conor is on a downhill spiral," the novice boxer and pro creator told TMZ Sports . "His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I'm coming out and knocking him out, first round."

This is not the first time Paul has floated the idea of fighting McGregor, as it is part of a long-running, ongoing campaign to get his hands on the Irishman.

Speaking to Insider in 2020, Paul called McGregor a "washed-up" has-been and seemed confident that he could annihilate him in the boxing ring.

He has since berated McGregor and even accused the Irishman of being "coked-up." McGregor has mostly kept Paul at arm's length but did say in 2021 that the YouTuber behaves like "a confused little kid."

The difference between Paul's past quotes on the UFC fighter and today's is that he is no longer talking exclusively about boxing McGregor — Paul said he would even compete in the UFC Octagon, too.

Paul has used his platform to elevate women's boxing, together with the issue of low fighter pay in MMA.

He issued a unique challenge regarding a McGregor fight in MMA to the UFC boss Dana White earlier this year.

"If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay," said Paul. "If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it.

"But, I know I can beat Conor."

McGregor and White are yet to respond.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jake Paul
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC president Dana White reacts to Cain Velasquez's attempted murder charge

UFC president Dana White has shared his first comments on the criminal case involving former two-time heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested on Monday on a number of charges, including attempted murder. The former fighter and pro wrestler allegedly shot at a vehicle with multiple men, with one ending up in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Khabib Calls For Fighters To Boycott Covington After Masvidal’s Arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov is calling for the cancelation of Colby Covington after the welterweight pressed charges on Jorge Masvidal for aggravated battery. Wednesday, Masvidal was arrested on charges of second-degree aggravated battery and criminal mischief. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Masvidal did not hide his contempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Tmz Sports#Irishman#Paul Called Mcgregor
bjpenndotcom

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has been arrested for his alleged attack on Colby Covington

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has been arrested for his alleged attack on Colby Covington earlier this week in Miami. Covington was out for dinner and drinks on Monday night at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Apparently Jorge Masvidal was tipped off on Colby’s location and waited for him to exit the establishment. According to reports, when ‘Chaos’ made his way outside he was attacked by ‘Gamebred’ who had four or five other men with him.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars

Dana White has praised Chris Rock's chin after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith on stage at the Oscars. Rock was presenting the gong for 'Best Documentary' at this year's Academy Awards in Hollywood but a joke made about Smith's wife Jada prompted him to get up out of his seat and hit him across the face in front of a stunned audience in attendance and around the world.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal says he has “not been charged” in alleged Colby Covington incident as he delays Gamebred FC license in Nevada

Jorge Masvidal has briefly spoken about his alleged incident with Colby Covington. On Monday, it was revealed that ‘Gamebred’ sucker-punched Covington causing one of his teeth to break. It caught the MMA world by surprise, but Masvidal had said their rivalry was not over and he would still fight him on the street if need be. He did exactly that and later posted a video on social media, seemingly confirming he did what was reported.
NEVADA STATE
BBC

UFC: Jorge Masvidal charged with felony battery of Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant. The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night. The police report said Masvidal, 37, "punched him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Thinks Ronda Rousey “Didn’t Understand The Business” Initially

One person who created a close bond with Ronda Rousey upon her debut in WWE was the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Not only did Angle assist Rousey in preparing for her first match, but the two also teamed together at WrestleMania to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
WWE
mmanews.com

Archives: Mayweather Says There’s A ‘50-50’ Chance He Does MMA (2018)

The following article was published on this day four years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to keep his name in the headlines, fuelling the talks that surround his potential MMA career. Last week Mayweather...
UFC
Insider

Insider

342K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy