Jake Paul reiterates desire to fight Conor McGregor and knock him out 'in the first round'

Jake Paul is still targeting a Conor McGregor fight. Photo by Jake Paul / YouTube

Jake Paul reminds us all once again that he's desperate to fight Conor McGregor.

The only difference is that he would step in the UFC Octagon to do so rather than the boxing ring.

Paul wants to inflict a humiliating one-round loss on the former two-weight UFC champ.

Jake Paul has reiterated his desire to not only fight Conor McGregor but humiliate the UFC 's former two-weight champion by knocking him out "in the first round."

"Conor is on a downhill spiral," the novice boxer and pro creator told TMZ Sports . "His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I'm coming out and knocking him out, first round."

This is not the first time Paul has floated the idea of fighting McGregor, as it is part of a long-running, ongoing campaign to get his hands on the Irishman.

Speaking to Insider in 2020, Paul called McGregor a "washed-up" has-been and seemed confident that he could annihilate him in the boxing ring.

He has since berated McGregor and even accused the Irishman of being "coked-up." McGregor has mostly kept Paul at arm's length but did say in 2021 that the YouTuber behaves like "a confused little kid."

The difference between Paul's past quotes on the UFC fighter and today's is that he is no longer talking exclusively about boxing McGregor — Paul said he would even compete in the UFC Octagon, too.

Paul has used his platform to elevate women's boxing, together with the issue of low fighter pay in MMA.

He issued a unique challenge regarding a McGregor fight in MMA to the UFC boss Dana White earlier this year.

"If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay," said Paul. "If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it.

"But, I know I can beat Conor." McGregor and White are yet to respond.