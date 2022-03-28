Oscars 2022 after-party fashion: See looks from Jessica Chastain, Zendaya and more

Even Serena Williams was stunned by what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at The Oscars on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Smith appeared to hit Rock on stage and yell at him for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock reportedly made a joke about Jada...
Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night.
The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle.
And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado.
The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
Kristen Stewart shocked us in quite a few ways at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. Firstly, she walked the red carpet in something other than Chanel; and secondly, she did so in something a lot more figure-hugging than we would have ever expected. And we were pleasantly surprised with both!
The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
Rihanna is a glowing testament to the fact that fashion cannot (and will not) be rushed. The Savage X Fenty mogul, 34, effortlessly clapped back at a fan who criticized her fashionably late arrival at Tuesday's Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. "You're late," the faceless spectator...
Chris Rock was consoled by fellow comics Wanda Sykes and Sacha Baron Cohen at a glitzy party after Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars on Sunday night. Guests at music manager Guy Oseary’s house said Rock was composed as he was approached by a host of stunned A-listers offering their support.
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.
The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble.
When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
The show—and after-parties—must go on. Anyone watching the 2022 Oscars would understand if presenter Chris Rock just wanted to go home after completing his duties inside the Dolby Theatre. After all, the comedian didn't exactly expect a slap from Will Smith after delivering a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts. Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.
Just because the Academy Awards ceremony is over doesn’t mean the glamour ends yet. On Sunday, Hollywood’s brightest stars set their sights on the hottest party in town: Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. And, of course, Kim Kardashian brought the drama to the red carpet. Spotted at the...
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head.
In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.”
“Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya was sharply dressed ahead of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Though the actress chose a different outfit for the evening—a 1956 Balmain strapless gown with glittering Bulgari earrings, to be exact—a second outfit was also in the mix, as seen in her stylist (and 2021 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year) Law Roach’s latest Instagram Reel.
The “Euphoria” star strutted and twirled before the Awards in the clip, dressed in full Valentino Couture. Zendaya’s outfit consisted of a sequined silver minidress with thin straps and a low neckline, as well...
Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
Khloé Kardashian
is focusing on herself amid more drama with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson.
After taking to Instagram a few weeks ago to talk about her progress in the gym, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed for a new Good American campaign,...
On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
Salma Hayek wanted to cover up at the 75th British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday, but the wind had other plans for her. On Monday, the House of Gucci star shared a photo collage on the red carpet where a gust of wind lifted her gown, revealing...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith just had a major matching couple's moment at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Hollywood power couple — who have been married since 1997 — stepped out together for the SAG Awards on Sunday, and made the red carpet their own personal runway.
