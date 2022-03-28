ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Oscars 2022 after-party fashion: See looks from Jessica Chastain, Zendaya and more

GMA
GMA
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4ylv_0esE9wxh00

The 2022 Oscars featured lots of honorable and unexpected moments. It was also filled with lots of fresh fashion.

In addition to all of the red carpet style , the annual affair was followed by the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, which brought even more amazing looks to the forefront.

From Jessica Chastain's gorgeous Gucci gown to Kim Kardashian's blue Balenciaga moment, there was a great deal of looks we'll never forget.

Jessica Chastain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJyKK_0esE9wxh00
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Jessica Chastain holds the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role as she attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022.

The Oscar award-winner wore a gorgeous mermaid-style Gucci gown.

Kim Kardashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9jyZ_0esE9wxh00
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The reality star and businesswoman was hard to miss in a bright blue, fitted Balenciaga ensemble.

Ariana DeBose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9mgy_0esE9wxh00
FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ariana DeBose attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "West Side Story" star wore a chic black mini dress.

Dakota Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWksZ_0esE9wxh00
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dakota Johnson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Johnson wore an illuminating feathered, blush-toned Gucci gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBPmh_0esE9wxh00
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ross was seen rocking a chic black dress.

Hailey Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fnwfi_0esE9wxh00
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bieber showed up in a neutral-toned gown straight from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2022 collection.

Kristen Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D50n8_0esE9wxh00
FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Kristen Stewart attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stewart continued her night in another black Chanel look. This one included lots of lace and a bow at the center.

Serena Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPrBF_0esE9wxh00
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Serena Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Williams shined in a sparkling metallic mini skirt.

Timothée Chalamet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1lwa_0esE9wxh00
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Timothee Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Dune" star wore a stylish matching black leather-look jacket and pants set.

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8w3I_0esE9wxh00
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jada totally transformed her look into a dazzling sleeveless gown along with a sheer nude-toned cape.

MORE: Oscars 2022 red carpet fashion: See what stars wore for the 94th Academy Awards

Zendaya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBEBl_0esE9wxh00
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Zendaya was all suited up in a Sportmax look that she accessorized with Bvlgari jewels.

Ciara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPCPB_0esE9wxh00
Karwai Tang/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ciara attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The singer sizzled in an alluring Di Petsa dress.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFAMV_0esE9wxh00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Wades looked great and showed up in glowing style. Union-Wade wore a shimmering Maison Valentino dress, while Wade donned a green Gucci suit.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Radhika Jones
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Zendaya
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Timothee Chalamet
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Wears Short Shorts & Louis Vuitton Purse After Reuniting with Bradley Cooper at the SAG Awards — Photos

Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts. Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Vanity Fair Oscar#Getty Images Photo#The Performing Arts
Footwear News

Zendaya Dazzles in Couture Minidress, Coat and White-Hot Louboutins Before NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya was sharply dressed ahead of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Though the actress chose a different outfit for the evening—a 1956 Balmain strapless gown with glittering Bulgari earrings, to be exact—a second outfit was also in the mix, as seen in her stylist (and 2021 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year) Law Roach’s latest Instagram Reel. The “Euphoria” star strutted and twirled before the Awards in the clip, dressed in full Valentino Couture. Zendaya’s outfit consisted of a sequined silver minidress with thin straps and a low neckline, as well...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy