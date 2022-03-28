Oscars 2022 after-party fashion: See looks from Jessica Chastain, Zendaya and more

The 2022 Oscars featured lots of honorable and unexpected moments. It was also filled with lots of fresh fashion.

In addition to all of the red carpet style , the annual affair was followed by the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, which brought even more amazing looks to the forefront.

From Jessica Chastain's gorgeous Gucci gown to Kim Kardashian's blue Balenciaga moment, there was a great deal of looks we'll never forget.

Jessica Chastain

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Jessica Chastain holds the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role as she attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022.

The Oscar award-winner wore a gorgeous mermaid-style Gucci gown.

Kim Kardashian

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The reality star and businesswoman was hard to miss in a bright blue, fitted Balenciaga ensemble.

Ariana DeBose

FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ariana DeBose attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "West Side Story" star wore a chic black mini dress.

Dakota Johnson

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dakota Johnson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Johnson wore an illuminating feathered, blush-toned Gucci gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ross was seen rocking a chic black dress.

Hailey Bieber

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bieber showed up in a neutral-toned gown straight from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2022 collection.

Kristen Stewart

FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Kristen Stewart attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stewart continued her night in another black Chanel look. This one included lots of lace and a bow at the center.

Serena Williams

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Serena Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Williams shined in a sparkling metallic mini skirt.

Timothée Chalamet

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Timothee Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Dune" star wore a stylish matching black leather-look jacket and pants set.

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jada totally transformed her look into a dazzling sleeveless gown along with a sheer nude-toned cape.

Zendaya

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images - PHOTO: Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Zendaya was all suited up in a Sportmax look that she accessorized with Bvlgari jewels.

Ciara

Karwai Tang/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ciara attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The singer sizzled in an alluring Di Petsa dress.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Wades looked great and showed up in glowing style. Union-Wade wore a shimmering Maison Valentino dress, while Wade donned a green Gucci suit.