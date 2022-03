The Altman Companies, a Boca Raton-based nationally recognized developer, builder and manager of exceptional rental apartment communities, is pleased to announce that it will be launching its new “Artist in Residency” Program at Altís Little Havana in Miami. The Altman Companies’ “Artist in Residency” program will provide a practicing South Florida visual artist with a one-year rent-free apartment with den space to practice and fine-tune their craft. The chosen artist will have the opportunity to create and display their art on-site and engage with residents through hosted monthly artistic events.

